Kylie Jenner slaat de handen ineen met Balmain MV

25 september 2019

09u22

Bron: People 0 Style Kylie Jenner breidt haar schoonheidsimperium uit. De jongste Kardashian-telg kondigde dinsdag op Instagram aan dat ze de handen ineenslaat met modehuis Balmain.

Kylie Cosmetics en Balmain brengen binnenkort samen een collectie uit. De Kylie x Balmain-collectie zal voorgesteld worden op de modeshow van het luxemerk tijdens de modeweek van Parijs nu vrijdag.

“Een jaar geleden besloten Olivier en ik samen te werken aan een geweldige make-upcollectie die gebruikt zou worden tijdens de Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show op Paris Fashion Week”, vertelt Kylie in een statement. “Ik voel me vereerd om met Olivier (ontwerper van Balmain nvdr.) samen te werken en een look te ontwerpen voor de modellen die de show lopen. De collectie die we creëerden bestaat uit prachtige kleuren die eindeloos gecombineerd kunnen worden.”

Kylie kondigde de samenwerking aan op Instagram. De collectie zal beschikbaar zijn vanaf 27 september.