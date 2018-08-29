Kylie Jenner ruilt Puma in voor Adidas, met de complimenten van Kanye West TVM

12u09 0 Style Kylie Jenner heeft sinds gisteren haar contract met sportmerk Puma ingeruild voor een samenwerking met Adidas. “Zo blij dat ik eindelijk kan vertellen dat ik nu een ambassadeur van Adidas ben,” zo kondigde de realityster het nieuws aan op Instagram Stories.

Dik twee jaar geleden werd Kylie Jenner het gezicht van sportmerk Puma, en dat was dik tegen de zin van schoonbroer Kanye West die al een paar jaar samenwerkt met Adidas voor zijn schoenen- en kledinglijn Yeezy. Net daarvoor tweette hij immers nog: “1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!” Maar daar trok de 21-jarige realityster zich dus niks van aan, en ze tekende een miljoenendeal met het Duitse Puma.

Wanneer haar contract met Puma net is afgelopen, is niet geweten. Maar Jenner heeft het in ieder geval al ingeruild voor een samenwerking met grote concurrent Adidas. Voorlopig is ze enkel het gezicht van een specifiek paar sneakers, namelijk de Falcons die ze ook droeg in haar aankondiging op Instagram. Zus Kendall Jenner wordt overigens ook betaald door Adidas om hun kleren en sneakers te promoten. Kanye zal in zijn handen wrijven, missie geslaagd.