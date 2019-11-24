Kylie Jenner gespot in Suspicious Antwerp: het Belgisch merk dat amper te verkrijgen is BCL MV

24 november 2019

11u07 0 Style Kylie Jenner liet haar Instagramvolgers weten dat ze een rustige zaterdag doorbracht in haar trui van Suspicious Antwerp en dat nét voor het merk hun nieuwe collectie uitbrengt. Het Belgisch merk wordt bij tal van beroemdheden gespot, maar zelden in ons eigen straatbeeld. Hoe komt dat eigenlijk?

Met hun bijzondere businessmodel - schaarste creëren - kregen ze al topmodel Gigi Hadid en actrice Vanessa Hudgens op hun hand. De mannen achter het merk Suspicious Antwerp hebben het goed gezien. Wie een hoodie, sweater of T-shirt van Suspicious Antwerp wil kopen, is eraan voor de moeite. Niet dat de twee Antwerpenaren achter het merk zich daar iets van aantrekken. Schaarste creëren en exclusief verkopen is net het businessmodel waarmee Philip Libert - die zijn studie economie stopzette - en Frederick Janssens - handelswetenschapper en marketingmanager - in amper tweeënhalf jaar tijd groot zijn geworden.

Gigi Hadid draagt Suspicious Antwerp, actrice Vanessa Hudgens heeft een sweater en nu hebben ze dus ook Kylie Jenner te pakken gekregen voor een samenwerking. “We werken ook ‘collabs’ uit met Nike en The North Face”, vertelde Libert eerder. Het legt hen geen windeieren. 225.000 volgers telt het merk op Instagram en het draait een omzet van 5 miljoen euro. Philip en Frederick, zonder modeachtergrond, startten Suspicious Antwerp op met slechts 180 euro. “Maar door enkel te werken met voorverkoop, topinfluencers als gezicht en een ander zakenmodel, zijn we gegeerd.”