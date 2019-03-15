Koopje? Deze papieren designertas kost € 457 Liesbeth De Corte

15 maart 2019

11u28

Duurzame mode wint aan populariteit. Dat heeft een nieuwe studie bewezen, waarover we eerder al schreven. Maar volgens de Britse ontwerper Stefan Cooke is er nog veel werk aan de winkel. Om aandacht te vragen voor fair fashion heeft hij nieuwe, ecovriendelijke, papieren handtassen gemaakt. Het prijskaartje? Zo'n € 457.

De bijzondere tassen maken deel uit van een exclusieve collectie, die Cooke gemaakt heeft voor de webshop Matches Fashion. De lijn bestaat uit 18 tassen, 3 ervan zijn gemaakt van duurzame papiervezel en organisch katoen. En daarvoor moet je diep in de buidel tasten. De papieren exemplaren kosten immers € 457.

Op het eerste gezicht lijken de handtassen als twee druppels water op de papieren zakken die je krijgt bij een kledingwinkel of supermarkt. Maar gelukkig zijn ze een tikje luxueuzer dan dat. Op de webshop kan je lezen dat de totebags gemaakt zijn met 2 stevige hengsels, metalen voetjes en een magneetsluiting. Wie hem over de schouder wil dragen, kan gebruikmaken van de riem met gerecycleerde kralen. Ook handig: binnenin zit een zakje, waarin je jouw smartphone, sleutels of lippenstift kwijt kan. Om het plaatje af te maken, staat er een afbeelding van een echte vintage tas op geprint.

Verrassend genoeg zijn de reacties op sociale media overwegend positief. “Wauw, super origineel” en “Deze tassen zijn supercool!”, klinkt het enthousiast op Instagram. Ben jij ook overtuigd? Dan heeft Matches Fashion nog een laatste tip. “Combineer het met een kostuum of met een wit blousekleedje en stevige laarzen voor een geslaagde look.”