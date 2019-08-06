Klimaatactivitsten zijn van plan om London Fashion Week te boycotten Nele Annemans

06 augustus 2019

15u07

De klimaatactivisten van Extinction Rebellion willen dat de London Fashion Week, die op 13 september van start gaat, geannuleerd wordt. Daarmee willen ze proberen om het bewustzijn rond de milieuschade die veroorzaakt wordt door de mode-industrie, te vergroten.

Tijdens de 5-daagse Londen Fashion Week, die in september plaatsvindt en waar menig modehuizen hun nieuwste collecties showen, zal de activismegroep Extinction Rebellion samenkomen om de show te dwarsbomen. Ze eisen dat de British Fashion Council (BFC), die het spektakel organiseert, het evenement niet van start laat gaan op 13 september.

Ramón Salgado-Touzón van Extinction Rebellion zegt dat hoewel de groep van plan is vreedzame protesten uit te voeren, activisten bereid zijn om gearresteerd te worden. “Wij niet van plan om gewelddadig op te treden, maar mensen die deelnemen kunnen gearresteerd worden”, vertelt Salgado-Touzón aan de krant The Times. “We hopen dat ze niet aangeklaagd worden, maar als ze dat wel worden, is iedereen erop voorbereid.”

De organisatie heeft ook aangekondigd dat ze eerder zullen proberen om te voorkomen dat gasten op tijd op de shows raken dan dat ze modeshows echt zullen binnenvallen.

Volgens The Waste and Resources Action Program (WRAP), een goed doel dat samenwerkt met overheden, bedrijven en community’s om de grote afvalberg een halt toe te roepen, belandt er jaarlijks meer dan 150 miljoen euro aan kleding op de vuilnisbelt. Naar schatting zal de mode-industrie tegen 2050 ook 25% van het werelds koolstofbudget opgebruiken, waardoor het de meest vervuilende industrie zal worden na de olie-industrie.

Eerder dit jaar in februari organiseerde Extinction Rebellion al soortgelijke protesten op de London Fashion Week door de straten te blokkeren aan Tate Britain.