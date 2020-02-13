Klimaatactivisten Extinction Rebellion organiseren guerilla-modeshow tijdens New York Fashion Week Margo Verhasselt

13 februari 2020

13u49

Bron: vogue, dazed 0 Style Vorig jaar organiseerde Extinction Rebellion (een internationale, sociale beweging die zich verzet tegen klimaatverandering) een begrafenis voor London Fashion Week en daarmee kregen ze heel wat aandacht. Dit keer richtte de beweging zich op de modeweek van New York.

New Yorkse tieners verzamelden aan de Spring Studios, waar de meeste modeshows plaatsvinden, en trokken hun dikke winterjassen uit. Wat kwam er tevoorschijn? Handgemaakte, gerecycleerde outfits uit fastfoodverpakkingen, bubbelplastiek en oude kledij.

Extinction Rebellion wil met de modeshow tonen hoe duurzame kleding er volgens hen écht uit moet zien. “We haalden onze inspiratie uit de protesten die vorig jaar plaatsvonden in Londen (ze hoopten met de begrafenis ervoor te zorgen dat het de laatste modeweek in de stad werd), maar met een compleet andere boodschap”, vertelt Sophie Anderson, coördinator voor XR youth, aan Vogue. “Er is nog wat werk aan de winkel voor de modewereld wanneer het op duurzaamheid aankomt, maar de mensen die naar de shows komen, behoren tot de meest creatieve mensen op de planeet. We willen aan hen vragen om zich bij ons aan te sluiten.”