Klaar voor de lente met deze 7 blitse blazers Roxanne Wellens

04 maart 2020

11u01

Bron: Who What Wear 0 Style Nog een paar weekjes wachten en de lente is er weer. Eindelijk. Na een grauwe februarimaand die ein-de-loos leek te duren is het hoog tijd voor licht en kleur, al is het maar in je kledingkast. En blazers zijn aankomend seizoen dé manier om daarvoor te zorgen. Handig, want het kledingstuk is naast stylisch ook gewoon een praktisch basisstuk in je garderobe.

Blazers. Ze komen in alle vormen, kleuren en maten. Je hebt oversized exemplaren en blazers die perfect aansluiten. Je hebt er die kort zijn, geen knoop hebben of juist met een dubbele knoopsluiting. De zwarte, klassieke blazer kennen we al, maar wist je dat varianten in felle- en pastelkleuren minstens even mooi zijn? Om je op weg te helpen, kozen wij er een paar mooie voor je uit.

1/ & Other Stories, 99 euro, online en in de winkel te koop.

2/ Topshop, 80 euro, online te koop.

3/ Zara, 29,95 euro, online en in de winkel te koop.

4/ & Other Stories, 179 euro, online en in de winkel te koop.

5/ H&M, 39,99 euro, online te koop.

6/ Urban Outfitters, 45 euro, online te koop.

7/ Only, 47,99 euro, online te koop.