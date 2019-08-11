Kim Kardashian wandelt doodleuk op straat met een handtas van € 26.000 TVM

11 augustus 2019

10u11 0 Style Realityster Kim Kardashian West werd onlangs gespot in Los Angeles met de veelbesproken Dior x Sorayama handtas die vorig jaar gepresenteerd werd op de pre-herfst show van het modehuis in Tokio. Geen groot nieuws zou je denken, tenzij je weet dat het accessoire een prijskaartje heeft van € 26.1642.

De handtas in kwestie is een geüpdatete versie van de populaire Saddle Bag van Dior, die in 1999 voor het eerst geïntroduceerd werd door John Galliano, toenmalig artistiek directeur van het modehuis. Zoals de naam al zegt, is de tas geïnspireerd op het zadel van een paard en zijn populariteit heeft hij vooral te danken aan Carrie Bradshaw in de serie ‘Sex and The City’.

Vorig jaar werd de tas met veel tamtam terug heruitgebracht, inclusief een futuristische zilveren variant voor mannen waarmee Kim Kardashian nu werd gespot. Het opvallende accessoire maakt deel uit van de pre-herfst 2019 collectie van het merk die in samenwerking met de Japanse kunstenaar Hajime Sorayama werd gemaakt en gepresenteerd werd in Tokio vorig jaar. De zilveren handtas werd in een extreem gelimiteerde oplage gemaakt en slechts in een handvol boetieks verkocht, wat deels het torenhoge prijskaartje verklaart.

Kim Jones, de artistiek directeur van de mannenlijn van Dior, vertelde er aan Highsnobiety het volgende over: “We zijn een couturehuis, dus we moeten deze speciale stukken die enkel miljonairs en miljardairs kunnen kopen en waarschijnlijk aan hun muur hangen, net koesteren en vieren.”

Deze handtas van Dior is overigens lang niet het enige peperdure luxe-item dat voor de prijs van een chique auto verkocht wordt. De koffer uit de collectie van Louis Vuitton en Supreme werd verkocht voor € 50.000 en verdubbelde zelfs nog in prijs op een veiling daarna. Chanel bracht in 2008 dan weer een fiets uit met een prijskaartje van € 15.000 die daarna werd doorverkocht voor € 25.000. Een bomberjas uit één van de eerste collecties van Raf Simons werd twee jaar geleden nog verkocht voor € 41.000. Deze week stond het internet nog in rep en roer vanwege herbruikbare rietjes van Dior die zo’n € 130 kosten.