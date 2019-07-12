Kim Kardashian beschuldigd van plagiaat TVM

12 juli 2019

15u09 0 Style De hele heisa rond de naam van haar shapewear-lijn is nog maar net gaan liggen en Kim Kardashian wordt alweer beschuldigd van plagiaat. Deze keer gaat het om een zonnebril die ze ontworpen heeft voor Carolina Lemke en erg veel lijkt op een exemplaar van Emilio Pucci.

Begin april dit jaar maakte de 38-jarige realityster bekend dat ze voor Carolina Lemke, een brillenmerk, een volledige lijn zonnebrillen had gecreëerd. De ontwerpen werden op lof onthaald in de modepers en haar fans waren dan weer enthousiast door het betaalbare prijskaartje (alle brillen kosten minder dan € 90). “Ik wil dat de collectie iedereen aanspreekt. Daarom zitten er zowel hele opvallende als subtielere modellen in de lijn. Ik heb er veel tijd ingestoken samen met het ontwerpteam en ben er heel trots op”, zei Kardashian toen.

Maar voor tenminste één bril zou ze de mosterd iets te duidelijk elders zijn gaan halen. Of dat schrijft het Instagramaccount ‘Diet Prada’, opgericht om copycats in de mode aan te pakken, althans toch. Zij vinden dat een futuristische bril bestaande uit één stuk geel omlijnd glas uit de collectie van Kim wel heel veel weg heeft van een bril van Emilio Pucci uit zijn lente- en zomercollectie voor 2017. Wat vind jij?