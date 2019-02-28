Kim en Kourtney Kardashian zien er onherkenbaar uit na het proberen van een populair gezichtsmasker TVM

28 februari 2019

13u46 0 Style Kourtney Kardashian heeft een foto van haarzelf en zus Kim gedeeld op Instagram nadat ze een gezichtsmasker van Hanacure hadden uitgeprobeerd. Het masker dat uit Zuid-Korea komt, is razend populair onder beautyliefhebbers en celebs en trekt je gezicht helemaal strak. Zo strak zelfs dat de 2 realitysterren hun gezicht nog amper konden bewegen.

“Kim heeft me overtuigd om dit masker te proberen en ik voel me prachtig”, schreef Kourtney spottend bij de foto op haar Instagramaccount. Kim en Kourtney zien er dan ook bijna onherkenbaar uit, tot grote hilariteit van hun fans. En ook hun jongere zus Kendall vond de foto blijkbaar hilarisch. Ze reageerde eronder met: “Ik kan niet meer ademen 😂”.

Vorig jaar liet actrice Drew Barrymore zich heel enthousiast uit over het masker op Instagram. “Wanneer je het masker eraf haalt, zie je er 10 jaar jonger uit. Je brengt het aan met een borstel, daarna droogt het op en begint het aan je huid te trekken. Het trekt alles zo strak dat het de huid op je gezicht letterlijk naar achteren trekt. Maar je ziet er zo fris uit nadat je het afgewassen hebt. Het is echt heel effectief,” aldus de 44-jarige Amerikaanse.

Op de website van Hanacure staat te lezen dat het masker geïnspireerd is op de lotusbloem en dat het je gezicht transformeert in minder dan 30 minuten. “In de Aziatische cultuur representeert de lotusbloem hergeboorte en zuiverheid aangezien het wortelt in een moerasachtige bodem, maar de bloemen en bladeren er zelf nooit modderig uitzien. Met dat zelfreinigend vermogen in het achterhoofd hebben we onze gezichtsverzorgingslijn ontwikkeld”.

Het starterspakket van het masker is helaas uitverkocht op de webshop, wel kun je de volledige collectie in één keer shoppen. Al ben je daar meer dan € 100 aan kwijt en dat is nog zonder verzendingskosten.