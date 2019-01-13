Kiekeboe: met de ogen toe is de laatste nieuwe trend op Instagram Liesbeth De Corte

13 januari 2019

08u17 0 Style Alle foto’s waar ik vroeger met toegeknepen ogen op stond, kieperde ik stante pede in de prullenbak. Blijkt nu dat ik ze beter had bewaard, want poseren met gesloten ogen en een brede glimlach is de laatste trend op Instagram.

Duiventenen, de babygiraf, kippenvleugels en Bambi. Creatief zijn ze wel, die influencers. Om de haverklap verzinnen ze wel een nieuwe pose om er zo goed mogelijk uit te zien én zo veel mogelijk likes te scoren. Het nieuwe jaar is nog maar 2 weken ver, of er is al een nieuwe trendy houding gespot op Instagram: de ‘schmile’.

Wat is het precies? De schmile is eigenlijk een simpele samentrekking van ‘shut eyes’ en ‘smile’. Heel eenvoudig: het is dus de bedoeling dat jij je ogen dichtknijpt en tegelijk glimlacht. Belangrijk is dat je hierbij je kin omhoog tilt, zodat je er niet gewoon slaperig uitziet. Veel buitenlandse sterren hebben deze pose al onder de knie, maar ook Belgische influencers als Paulien Riemis, Sofie Valkiers, Lima Ché en Elke Sockeel geven het goede voorbeeld.

Het doel van deze gezichtsuitdrukking? Puur geluk uitstralen. Tonen dat je relaxed en dolgelukkig bent. Dat wakkert het cliché van het Insta-perfecte leven alleen maar aan, als je het ons vraagt. Maar anderzijds ziet het er ook wel schattig uit. Dus als jij het wil proberen: ga je gang. Heb je nog wat inspiratie nodig? Scrollen op Instagram is de boodschap. Veel buitenlandse sterren hebben deze gelukzalige pose al onder de knie, maar een snelle zoektocht leert ons dat ook heel wat Belgische influencers het goede voorbeeld geven. Watch & learn!

Blogster Paulien Riemis

Blogster Sofie Valkiers

Blogster Lima Ché

Blogster Elke Sockeel

Blogster Elien Migalski