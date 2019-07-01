Kenzo kondigt nieuwe creatief directeur aan TVM

01 juli 2019

11u01 0 Style Amper 6 dagen nadat Carol Lim en Humberto Leon hun laatste collectie voor modehuis Kenzo hebben voorgesteld, heeft LVMH, het moederbedrijf van het merk, hun opvolger aangekondigd. Felipe Oliveira Baptista (44) neemt het stokje over, nadat hij in 2018 opstapte bij Lacoste.

Midden juni raakte bekend dat de Amerikaanse ontwerpers Humberto Leon en Carol Lim modehuis Kenzo na 8 jaar verlaten. Zij werden in 2011 aangesteld als de creatieve directeurs van het modehuis en onder hun gezag kreeg het merk een nieuwe adem dankzij de opvallende en felbegeerde stukken die ze maakten, vol felle prints, tijgers en grote ogen.

Kortom, grote schoenen om te vullen voor opvolger Felipe Oliveira Baptista, die het roer overneemt bij Kenzo. Hij werd in 2010 aangesteld als creatief directeur van Lacoste, waar hij meteen wat ophef veroorzaakte door een modecollectie te tonen zonder het legendarische groene krokodilletje. “Niemand wil met tien krokodillenlogo’s op zijn kleding rondlopen. Het imago van Lacoste is sterk genoeg om ook zonder krokodil herkenbaar te zijn”, was zijn uitleg. Die aanpak loonde, want de verkoopcijfers van het Franse merk gingen al snel de hoogte in. Daarvoor deed hij onder andere ervaring op bij Cerruti en Christophe Lemaire.