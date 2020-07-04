Kendall Jenner shoot zelf nieuwe campagne voor Burberry



Nele Annemans

04 juli 2020

07u58 0 Style Nadat Nadat Jacquemus eerder een FaceTime-shoot met model Bella Hadid organiseerde, gaat nu ook Burberry de trend achterna. Voor haar tweede reclamecampagne met het Britse modehuis kroop Kendall Jenner namelijk zelf achter haar computer waarbij zij - uiteraard - model stond en haar woning in Los Angeles als achtergrond diende. Home working zag er nog nooit zo fashionable uit.

In de beelden toont de Amerikaanse realityster de nieuwe ‘TB Summer Monogram-collectie’ van Burberry. Daarvoor kroop ze zelf achter de lens, of zeg maar achter haar computer in L.A. Dat ze dat mocht doen, maakt de reclamecampagne voor haar extra speciaal vertelt ze in een statement. “Riccardo (Tisci, hoofdontwerper van Burberry nvdr.) wilde graag nauw met me samenwerken om de collectie meer tot leven te brengen. Hij vroeg me om de campagne op een persoonlijke manier weer te geven, wat uiteraard een geweldige kans was. Ik vond het fantastisch om mijn blik op de campagne toe te voegen, en dat door zelfportretten te nemen in mijn eigen woning. De campagne én collectie sluiten helemaal aan bij waar ik van hou: het ontspannen zomergevoel als een California girl.” En het resultaat mag er absoluut wezen.

Daarnaast werkte Tisci samen met art director Peter Saville en fotograaf Nick Knight voor de campagnevideo die van Kendell een levensechte avatar maakten. “Het was geweldig om deel te zijn van zo’n creatief proces en te zien hoe iets fysieks omgezet wordt in iets digitaals en fantasie en realiteit feilloos in elkaar gemengd worden”, vertelt Jenner.