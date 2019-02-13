Ken jij deze extreem gewilde maar niet zo bekende handtas van Hermès al? Timon Van Mechelen

13 februari 2019

11u28 0 Style Wanneer je aan de meest gegeerde en exclusieve tassen ter wereld denkt, kom je al snel uit bij de Birkin en Kelly van Hermès. Waarom die tassen zo gewild zijn en mensen er met plezier een fortuin aan spenderen, legden we Wanneer je aan de meest gegeerde en exclusieve tassen ter wereld denkt, kom je al snel uit bij de Birkin en Kelly van Hermès. Waarom die tassen zo gewild zijn en mensen er met plezier een fortuin aan spenderen, legden we hier al uit. Maar ken je hun minder bekende – maar (bijna) even gewilde – zusje Constance al?

De Constance werd in 1959 gecreëerd door Hermès-ontwerpster Catherine Chaillet, die de tas vernoemde naar haar dochter. Het ontwerp werd al snel een persoonlijke favoriet van onder andere Jackie Kennedy, waarna ook andere celebs en fashionista’s overstag gingen. Het design zelf is relatief simpel met vooral het grote ‘H’-embleem aan de voorkant dat eruit springt.

Elke Constance tas wordt, net zoals de andere handtassen van Hermès, met de hand gemaakt en dat neemt zo’n 14 uur in beslag. Heel verrassend is het prijskaartje van € 5.000 tot € 10.000, afhankelijk van het materiaal en de kleur, in de winkel dan ook niet. Maar net zoals het geval is bij de Birkin en de Kelly, wordt ook de Constance online doorverkocht voor een veelvoud van die prijs. En de vraag naar de handtas neemt alleen maar toe.

“De Constance is altijd al de best verkochte Hermès-tas geweest na de Birkin en de Kelly”, legt Elien Migalski van het online luxe tweedehandsplatform Labellov uit. “Maar we merken ook wel dat er steeds meer vraag naar is omdat het nieuwe aanbod zo schaars is (er zijn meestal wachtlijsten voor de handtas in bepaalde kleuren in de winkel, nvdr). Daarom verbazen ook de hoge prijzen niet want hoe exclusiever een merk een tas maakt, hoe hoger de prijzen liggen”.