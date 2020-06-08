Ken je deze nog? De watersandaal maakt een comeback (en hier kan jij ‘m kopen!) VW

09u57 5 Style Als kind droeg je ze ongetwijfeld om schelpjes te gaan rapen op het strand. Nu lijkt het erop dat de watersandaal aan een serieuze comeback bezig is. Alleen siert hij deze zomer niet enkel kleine kindervoetjes, maar ook die van fashionista’s wereldwijd.

Ja, dat las je goed. De watersandaal is niet langer een item dat exclusief is voorbestemd voor kleine jongens en meisjes op het strand. Tegenwoordig is de jelly sandaal in vrolijke kleurtjes een echt mode-item geworden, dat je niet alleen naar het strand draagt, maar ook voor een uitje in de stad.

Op Instagram werden al heel wat bekendheden en influencers gespot met het nieuwste it-item van de zomer. Geen wonder, als je weet dat al heel wat modehuizen en -merken ondertussen op de trend sprongen. Onder hen ook Gucci, die hun versie van de watersandaal voorzag van kristallen, een gouden logo én een prijskaartje van om en bij de 575 euro. It-girl Alexa Chung bracht haar eigen versie van de sandalen op de markt, versierd met subtiele bloemenkristallen. Prijskaartje? Een al veel betaalbaardere 85 euro.

Wil je zelf een paar watersandalen aan je collectie toevoegen? Dan hoef je daar gelukkig geen honderden euro’s voor neer te tellen. Wij selecteerden vijf leuke exemplaren die je geen rib uit het lijf kosten.

1. Bristol, 5,99 euro.

2. Asos Design, 24,99 euro.

3. Lemon Jelly, 62,95 euro.

4. London Rebel, 10,95 euro.

5. Vivienne Westwood for Melissa, 103,99 euro.