Katie Holmes gespot in jas van opkomend Antwerps modemerk TVM

17 december 2019

15u46 0 Style Actrice Katie Holmes (40) is op straat in New York gespot door paparazzi terwijl ze een jas van het Antwerpse label Kassl Editions draagt. Het merk werd opgericht door de eigenaars van conceptstore Graanmarkt 13 in Antwerpen en enkele andere creatievelingen.

Het luxejassenmerk Kassl Editions werd pas in 2017 gelanceerd, maar groeide al snel uit tot één van die merken die modemagazines als Vogue en Elle tippen om “in de gaten te houden”. lse Cornellisens en Tim Van Geloven van Graanmarkt 13 bedachten het concept en schakelden daarna de hulp in van de Franse ontwerpster Camille Serra, Bart Ramakers en Charlotte Schreuder van Parrot Agency en Christian Salez, de CEO van modemerk Delvaux.

Het motto van het merk is: doe één ding en doe het dan goed. Hun naam danken de jassen aan de plek waar ze gemaakt worden: het Duitse Kassel. Door het atelier van het familiebedrijf Josef Koch om precies te zijn, dat ook uniformen levert aan de brandweer. De oversized en tijdloze snit van de jassen maakt dat ze volgens de oprichters iedereen staan en dat ze modetrends overstijgen.

High-end winkels

De jas is verkrijgbaar in verschillende lengtes en met of zonder ceintuur. De naden zijn gelijmd, waardoor de jas waterdicht is. Ook handig: de knopen zitten vast met ijzeren ringen, zodat ze er nooit afvallen. Elke jas heeft een nummer, dat aan de binnenkant is gestempeld. In eerste instantie waren de Kassl-jassen enkel beschikbaar voor vrouwen, sinds kort is er ook een versie voor mannen, met langere mouwen.

Omdat er zoveel overschot aan materiaal was, hebben de makers ondertussen ook een handtassencollectie gelanceerd om geen stof te moeten verspillen. Die zijn bovendien iets democratischer van prijs en kosten “slechts” € 295 in plaats van € 1.050 voor een jas. Kassl Editions is te koop bij de meest high-end (web)winkels zoals Net-a-Porter, Browns in Londen, Matches Fashion, Mytheresa en uiteraard Graanmarkt 13 zelf.