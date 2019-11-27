Katie Holmes geprezen voor onbewerkte foto’s Margo Verhasselt

27 november 2019

13u55 0 Style Katie Holmes omarmt haar natuurlijke schoonheid op Instagram en dat wordt massaal toegejuicht door haar volgers. De 40-jarige actrice postte een foto van zichzelf waarop haar buik en striemen te zien zijn en krijgt bijzonder veel lof voor het kiekje.

De foto’s werden achter de schermen van Holmes’ shoot met Vogue Australië gemaakt. De actrice draagt op de kiekjes een zwarte blazer en een zwarte bh. Maar het is niet per se de outfit van Holmes die met de aandacht gaat lopen, wel de pose. Op de tweede foto die de actrice op haar account postte, zie je duidelijk haar buik en daarop zijn wat striemen te zien. En over die striemen zijn fans dolenthousiast. “Ik hou ervan hoe mooi je bent en dat je je natuurlijke lichaam toont. Je bent niet bang om het aan de wereld te laten zien hoe het echt is”, schreef een fan.

De kiekjes van Holmes’ tonen dat ook beroemdheden geen perfect lichaam hebben na het krijgen van een kind. Ook Kourtney Kardashian en Ashley Graham werden eerder dit jaar geprezen omdat ze onbewerkte foto’s van hun lichaam met de wereld deelden. Net als ook Frances Lefebure die eerder deze week haar cellulite toonde.