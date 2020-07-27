Kate Middleton is van fan de polkadotjurk: dit zijn de mooiste van het moment Nele Annemans

27 juli 2020

10u04 0 Style Kate Middleton (38) is al jarenlang een van de meest invloedrijke stijliconen ter wereld. Dat bewees ze onlangs nog maar eens toen ze in een prachtige zwarte jurk met witte stippen verscheen bij een programma van de BBC. En laat de polkadot nu net een van de grootste trends zijn voor deze zomer. Wij shopten alvast onze (budgetvriendelijkere) favorieten bij elkaar.

Toen Kate Middleton recent te gast was in het opvoedingsprogramma ‘Tiny Happy People’ van de BBC viel fashionista’s vooral één ding op: haar prachtige jurk met stippen van de Britse ontwerpster met Nieuw-Zeelandse roots Emilia Wickstead. Daarmee is ze helemaal mee met de polkadottrend die we eerder al bij modehuizen zoals Celine en Dries Van Noten zagen opduiken.

Ook helemaal weg van Kates jurk? Dan zal je wel diep in de buidel moeten tasten want er hangt een prijskaartje van maar liefst 1.795 euro aan vast. Maar niet getreurd! Wij shopten enkele exemplaren bij elkaar die wel lief zijn voor je portemonnee.

Van links naar rechts:

Kaffe, 79,95 euro, online te koop.

New Look, 34,99 euro, online te koop.

Monki, 28 euro, online te koop.

Esprit, 69,99 euro, online te koop.

H&M, 19,99 euro, online te koop.

Zara, 49,95 euro, online te koop.