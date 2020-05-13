Kappers mogen weer open: de mooiste haartrends op een rijtje Sophie Vereycken

13 mei 2020

18u04 0 Style Onze innerlijke ijdeltuit maakt een kleine vreugdekreet: kappers mogen vanaf volgende week weer open. Vaarwel wilde lockdownlokken, coupe soleil, here we come! Voor wie nog wat inspiratie kan gebruiken, zetten we de allerleukste trends even op een rijtje.

Le bob

De Françaises weten het al langer: een lowmaintenancekapsel begint bij de juiste snit. Deze nieuwe variant van de bob – die Amélie Poulaingewijs net onder de oren uitpiept – staat het leukst als je je haar gewoon aan de lucht laat drogen. Wassen, droogdeppen met een handdoek et voilà. Simple comme bonjour!

Tip: Heb je van nature weinig volume? Gebruik dan een texturizing spray en scrunch tijdens het drogen af en toe je haren. Dat wil zeggen: neem een handvol haar en kneed het naar boven toe, alsof je een vel papier verfrommelt.

L’Oréal Professionnel, Tecni.Art Transformer Texture, 11,95 euro, online te koop.

Ouai, Texturizing Hair Spray, 14 euro, via de Bijenkorf te koop.

Sixties flip

Lang, schouderlengte of kort: geef elke haardos een vintage twist door de puntjes naar buiten te krullen. Een hit zowel op de catwalk als op de streetstylefoto’s van de meest recente modeweken.

Billie Eilish achterna

Neonkleuren zijn het nieuwe blond. Het Billie Eilish-effect, zeg maar. Fluogroen, neonroze of kobaltblauw? Het kan allemaal! Opgelet: dit soort kapsel vraagt behoorlijk wat commitment. Eerst moet je haar ontkleurd worden, pas dan gaat er een laagje regenboogverf overheen. Hou ook rekening met een maandelijkse onderhoudsbeurt; neonkleuren vervagen sneller dan andere tinten.

Tip: Vraag eventueel of je kapper shampoo specifiek voor gekleurd haar verkoopt, of ga achteraf eens kijken in de supermarkt. Zo hou je jouw kleur langer fris en levendig.

Tweed jasje

Geen haarkleur an sich, wel een nieuwe manier om highlights aan te brengen. De kapper licht met de hand enkele plukjes op, net genoeg voor een subtiele schakering. Een beetje zoals een tweed jasje: van ver lijkt het één kleur, maar wie goed kijkt, ontwaart talloze nuances. Wil je het zelf? Vraag dan om de handpaintingtechniek in plaats van een gewone balayage of highlights.

But I’m a nineties b*tch

Helemaal terug van weggeweest: de highlights. Waar we op het einde van vorige eeuw vooral mèches zagen verspreid over het ganse kapsel, zijn het nu de twee voorste lokken die in het oog springen. Ga - net zoals Beyoncé of Kylie Jenner - voor een subtiel lichtere kleur, of waag je net als Dua Lipa aan een opvallend kleurverschil.