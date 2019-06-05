Kanye West introduceert verrassende nieuwe trend: duikschoenen LDC

05 juni 2019

12u02 0 Style Over de schoenencollectie van Kanye West is al veel inkt gevloeid. De reden: hij durft weleens gedurfde keuzes te maken. Denk maar aan die ene keer dat hij arriveerde op een trouwfeest in té Over de schoenencollectie van Kanye West is al veel inkt gevloeid. De reden: hij durft weleens gedurfde keuzes te maken. Denk maar aan die ene keer dat hij arriveerde op een trouwfeest in té kleine slippers . Nu gaat de rapper weer een stapje verder door schoeisel te dragen dat veel wegheeft van sokken met een ultradunne zool, oftewel duikschoenen.

De schoenen werden voor het eerst gespot tijdens de veelbesproken Sunday Service op het muziekfestival Coachella. Niet alleen Kanye droeg toen een paar, ook vrouwlief Kim Kardashian, dochtertje North en haar vriendinnetje Ryan Romulus stapten vrolijk rond met de ‘duikschoenen’. Sindsdien hebben verschillende paparazzi gemerkt dat de rapper gelijkaardige exemplaren draagt op straat.

Van toen af aan vragen veel mensen zich af of het gaat om een prototype van een nieuwe Yeezy-sneaker. Het zou immers niet de eerste keer zijn dat Kanye nieuwe ontwerpen voor het eerst toont op straat. De lifestylewebsite Highsnobiety denkt alvast van wel. De gerenommeerde site trok naar het hoofdkantoor van Adidas in Herzogenaurach, in Duitsland. Daar konden ze enkele voorbeelden van de zogezegde duikschoenen fotograferen én kregen ze te horen dat Kanye voor z’n nieuwste samenwerking met Adidas zich ook baseert op bobsleelaarzen. Om maar te zeggen dat de wederhelft van Kim Kardashian op verschillende atypische plekken inspiratie durft op te doen.

Of de lancering er nu echt komt of niet, de nieuwste creatie van Kanye komt niet uit de lucht vallen. Zoals modeblad Vogue terecht opmerkt, zijn nauwsluitende sokschoenen al eventjes in de mode. Zowel Balenciaga als Vetements hebben er al op de markt gebracht.

Toch is nog niet iedereen overtuigd door het ontwerp van Mr. West. Verschillende fans zijn er niet over te spreken, en ook 50 Cent liet zich ludiek uit over de schoenen. “Ik weet dat ik geen stijlicoon ben, maar dit zal ik nooit dragen”, grapte de rapper op Instagram. Wat denk jij?