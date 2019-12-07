Kan het nóg gekker? Octopuslippen veroveren Instagram LDC

07 december 2019

11u17

Bron: Dazed 0 Style Glimmend, bizar en met onnatuurlijke golfjes. Zo kan je de octopuslippen nog het best omschrijven. Deze vreemde look is de laatste tijd steeds vaker te zien op Instagram. Maar wat is het precies?

Over de oorsprong is niet veel geweten, al heeft het Britse tijdschrift Dazed een donkerbruin vermoeden dat Emelian Braude - een Russische plastische chirurg - achter de hype zit. Hij beweert dat de lippen worden opgespoten met een filler om het golfachtige effect te bekomen. Vandaar ook de toepasselijke naam: octopuslippen of duivelslippen.

Na een snelle zoektocht op Instagram zie je dat verschillende vrouwen de look proberen te imiteren, zij het met make-up of Photoshop. Sommige critici geloven zelfs dat het prutsen aan de foto de enige manier is om de octopuslippen te creëren. “Je kan de anatomische vorm van je mond niet op deze manier veranderen”, vertelt ook plastische chirurg Krystyna Wilczynski. “Je kan de contouren wel verscherpen, maar deze duivelslippen zijn onnatuurlijk.”

Bovendien is het te gevaarlijk om een filler op deze manier te gebruiken. “De filler kan in een bloedvat terechtkomen en een blokkade veroorzaken. Het weefsel errond kan dan zelfs afsterven.” De kans is dus groot dat er nooit plastische chirurgie aan te pas is gekomen, enkel gezichtsfilters, make-up of Photoshop.

Ook de reacties op de foto’s zijn gemengd. Sommigen noemen het “experimenteel” en “origineel”, anderen eerder “bizar” of een “exotische vorm van herpes”. Wat vind jij?