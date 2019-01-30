Justin Bieber onthult kledingcollectie TVM

30 januari 2019

10u43 0 Style Vorig jaar kondigde Justin Bieber aan dat hij een kledinglijn genaamd ‘Drew House’ zou lanceren. Nu, maanden later, heeft de 24-jarige popster de eerste beelden van zijn collectie onthuld en die doen vooral sterk denken aan het werk van collega Kanye West.

Heel erg uitgebreid is de collectie voorlopig nog niet. De opvallendste stuks zijn een lange broek, short, een hemd en een hoodie in een beige ribfluwelen stof. Qua kleurenpalet en design alleszins sterk gelijkend aan de ontwerpen van Kanye West voor ‘Yeezy.’ Ook de prijzen van de items komen in dezelfde buurt. Voor de broek betaal je omgerekend zo’n 130 euro, de hoodie kost 120 euro. Verschillende van de (jonge) fans van Bieber reageren op Instagram dan ook dat ze de collectie te duur vinden. “Stel je voor dat je honderden euro’s betaalt om eruit te zien alsof je opgesloten zit in een gevangenis”, zegt iemand dan weer.

Verder zitten er nog enkele truien en T-shirts in de collectie met het smiley-logo van ‘Drew House’ op. Drew verwijst trouwens naar de tweede naam van de Canadese zanger.