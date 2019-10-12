Josje Huisman opent pop-up kledingzaak VW

09u34 2 Style Komende woensdag opent Josje Huisman haar eigen pop-up kledingzaak op de Antwerpse Meir. Onder de naam ‘MORE’ zal de Nederlandse toegankelijk mode bieden die toch meer is dan wat je op het eerste zicht verwacht.

Dat Josje Huisman gepassioneerd is door mode moeten we je vast niet meer vertellen. De Nederlandse houdt er vaak opvallende kledingkeuzes op na. Het lijkt dus een bijzonder logische stap dat ze zich nu ook in het modewereldje waagt. In het pand waar voorheen New Look zat zal Josje komende woensdag dan ook pop-up kledingzaak ‘MORE’ openen. “Met MORE wil ik meer bieden dan wat je verwacht”, zegt Josje. “Meer variatie, meer keuze, meer kleur. Wij vrouwen zijn niet eenzijdig, maar verrassend, gevarieerd en elke dag anders. Wat je gisteren mooi vond is vandaag misschien al minder je ding. MORE is toegankelijk voor elke vrouw, op elk moment.”

Wie verwacht om Josje elke dag achter de toonbank te zien staan is er echter aan voor de moeite. “Ik ben er af en toe, maar zorg vooral voor de organisatie achter de schermen.” Naast een bakstenen winkel zal “MORE” ook een webshop hebben waar je de collectie online kan bestellen.