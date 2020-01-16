Jonah Hill slaat de handen ineen met Adidas Margo Verhasselt

16 januari 2020

11u49 0 Style Een nieuwe dag, een nieuwe acteur die de handen ineen slaat met een label. Wie krijgt dit keer de eer? Acteur/ regisseur/ icoon Jonah Hill gaat samenwerken met Adidas.

Hij maakte naam en faam voor zichzelf in Hollywood na zijn rol in Superbad, maar Jonah Hill deed ook wat nooit iemand van hem verwachtte: hij werd een verrassend stijlicoon. Hij paradeert geregeld in Stüssy en Supreme fits, maar de acteur verklaarde zijn liefde voor streetwear pas echt met zijn eerste film, Mid90s.

Nu gaat Hill nog een stapje verder: hij gaat ook zelf kleding ontwerpen, samen met Adidas. Hij postte een geanimeerde sketch van het loge van het merk op zijn Instagram en schreef: “Dankje Adidas om in mijn ideeën te geloven, me te pushen om beter te doen en mij te vertrouwen.”

Over de samenwerking werd al verteld op de New Yorkse mode podcast Failing Upwards in oktober 2018, maar daarna bleef het stil. Er is verder niets gezegd over de collectie zelf of over wanneer ze beschikbaar zal zijn.