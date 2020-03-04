Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture stelt nieuw concept voor Margo Verhasselt

04 maart 2020

De vorige Haute Couture modeweek van Parijs is er eentje die de modewereld niet snel zal vergeten: de legendarische Franse ontwerper Jean-Paul Gaultier gaf zijn laatste show. Het was het einde van een tijdperk waarin hij moeiteloos vrouwelijkheid aan extravagantie koppelde. Maar toch lijkt het échte einde nog niet in zicht. Gaultier laat een nieuw project op de wereld los.

Modeliefhebbers en fans van het gelijknamig modehuis moeten dus niet al te hard treuren. Gaultier heeft aangekondigd dat hij het label heropstart met een nieuw en onverwacht concept. Hij zal elk seizoen een designer uitnodigen die een nieuwe blik mag werpen op en de regels van het modehuis mag heruitvinden.

De ontwerper die de spits af mag bijten, is Sacai’s Chitose Abe. Haar collectie zal in juni voorgesteld worden. “Het idee dat verschillende ontwerpers een haute couture-merk invullen, schoot me al te binnen in de jaren 90 toen een Parijs haute couture-huis een ontwerper nodig had. Ik ben blij dat het concept nu ook realiteit wordt met Chitose Abe van Sacai als de eerste gastontwerper. Ik bewonder haar werk, we hebben veel creatieve overeenkomsten en delen dezelfde modevisie. Ik ben blij dat ik haar de volledige vrijheid kan geven”, klinkt het alvast bij Jean-Paul Gaultier zelf.