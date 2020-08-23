Je haar drogen zonder haardroger is hip (zo doe je het zonder eruit te zien als een poedel) Liesbeth De Corte

23 augustus 2020

08u17

Bron: Glamour 1 Style Let’s face it. Het is zondag, en dan hebben we geen zin om lang in de weer te zijn met de haardroger, stijltang of krultang. De oplossing: onze lokken op natuurlijke wijze laten drogen. Volgens kapper Luke Hersheson is dat niet alleen minder tijdrovend, maar ook ontzettend hip. “Beach waves die in de plooi gelegd zijn door stylingapparaten zijn passé.”

Kappers waren maandenlang gesloten en tout court komen we minder buiten. Het resultaat: heel wat vrouwen hebben sinds de pandemie hun natuurlijke haarstijl opnieuw omarmd. Grijze haren? Waarom zou je die nog verven. En hé, waar komen die leuke krulletjes plots vandaan?

Volledig in lijn met deze lowmaintenancekapsels worden stylingtools zoals de haardroger en stijltang ook vaker links gelegd. Althans, dat zegt Luke Hersheson. De Brit kan je gerust op z'n woord geloven, want hij is een grote naam in het kapperswereldje. Hij knipt onder meer het haar van Victoria Beckham, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung en Kate Middleton. “We zien een duidelijke opmars van haar dat aan de lucht gedroogd is. Daarnaast omarmen veel vrouwen opnieuw hun eigen haarstijl en textuur. Beach waves die in de plooi gelegd zijn door stylingapparaten zijn passé. De nieuwe look mag zo natuurlijk mogelijk zijn.”

Je lokken hebben baat bij een pauzedagje. De hitte van een haardroger is immers schadelijk voor je lokken, want het veroorzaakt broze puntjes Beautyjournaliste Sophie Vereycken

Je lokken hebben ook baat bij een pauzedagje of twee, drie van je haardroger, reageert onze beautyjournaliste Sophie Vereycken. “De hitte van een haardroger is schadelijk voor je lokken, want het veroorzaakt broze puntjes. Hoe fijner het haar, hoe minder hitte je mag gebruiken”, legt ze uit. “Bovendien stimuleert hitte je hoofdhuid, waardoor die meer talg zal aanmaken. Vooral mensen met een vette hoofdhuid zijn dus gewonnen met een regelmatige föhnpauze."

“Een snit die ontzettend populair is, is trouwens de bob, die Amélie Poulaingewijs net onder de oren uitpiept”, zo zegt Vereycken nog. “En je raadt het nooit: die staat het leukst als je je haar gewoon aan de lucht laat drogen. Wassen, droogdeppen met een handdoek et voilà. Simple comme bonjour!”

Ploppen

Is jouw haar steevast een frizzy poedelcoupe als je het op natuurlijke wijze laat drogen? Dan doe je toch iets mis, zegt Hersheson. “Een veelgemaakte fout is dat mensen rondlopen met haar dat té nat is, of dat ze er te fel in wrijven met een handdoek. Wat ook vaak gebeurt, is dat mensen uit de douche komen en hun lokken meteen in een handdoek draaien. Tegen de tijd dat ze de handdoek afdoen, is het haar al beginnen te pluizen."

Volgens de kapper is het beter om je haren eerst zachtjes te kammen en dan 20 minuutjes te ploppen. Bij deze techniek gebruik je geen traditionele handdoek maar een T-shirt. Dit werkt, zegt Hersheson, omdat een T-shirt minder vocht absorbeert dan een handdoek, waardoor je haren er een pak zachter uitzien en pluizig haar geen kans krijgt.

“Gebruik tot slot specifieke ‘no blow dry’-producten”, tippen Hersheson en Vereycken. “Die zorgen ervoor dat je kapsel mooier droogt aan de lucht. Heb je stijl of licht golvend haar? Stop twee stevige lokken achter je oren, dat geeft ze een mooie krul eens ze gedroogd zijn. En blijf er dan af: door aan vochtige haartjes te prutsen, zullen ze extra pluizen.”

