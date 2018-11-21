Je favoriete viervoeter kan nu ook stijlvol de winter trotseren in een donsjas van Moncler TVM

21 november 2018

12u51 6 Style Mode voor honden zit duidelijk in de lift. Eerst was er Hema die uitpakte met een regenjas voor honden, daarna volgden een aantal items voor je liefste viervoeter in de collectie van Moschino voor H&M, toen was het de beurt aan Hunkemöller met pyjama’s voor honden en nu pakt Moncler uit met een collectie donsjassen in hondenformaat.

Voor wie niet bekend is met Moncler: het is een duur Italiaans merk dat bekend staat om zijn donsjassen en dat ook wel eens de opvolger wordt genoemd van de Millet-rage: de dure skivesten van het merk Millet die vooral midden jaren ‘80 populair waren en waar Paul Jambers een van zijn meest spraakmakende reportages over maakte.

De jassen van Moncler doen het in ieder geval al een tijd goed, en nu kun je ook je liefste viervoeter voorzien van een mini-donsjas van het merk. De collectie kwam tot stand in samenwerking met Poldo Dog Couture en bevat verschillende donsjassen in een variatie aan kleuren. Net als de jassen voor mensen, zijn ook die voor honden gemaakt van glanzend nylon, bedrukt met het logo van het merk en verkrijgbaar in de kenmerkende 3-kleur combinatie en andere kleuren zoals lichtblauw, babyroze en fuchsia. Ze hebben ook allemaal een (afneembare) kap zodat ook het hoofd van je hond droog en warm blijft.

De volledige collectie is online te koop. Prijzen variëren tussen € 295 en € 390.