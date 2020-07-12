Jaren 80 troef: de ballonjeans is terug van weggeweest (en zo style je hem) Nele Annemans

12 juli 2020

09u51 0 Style Fashionista’s met een voorliefde voor de eighties kunnen hun hart ophalen: de ballonjeans maakt een comeback en ziet er stijlvoller uit dan ooit tevoren!

De ballonjeans of -broek dankt zijn naam - je raadt het al - aan zijn ballonvormige model. En hoe boller, hoe beter. Nog typerend aan de broek zijn de pijpen die smaller worden naar de voeten toe, de hoge taille en de plooitjes bovenaan.

Fan van de trend maar geen idee hoe je hem moet dragen? “Zoals de echte jaren 80-mode betaamt, is ook de ballonjeans een speels stuk dat je naar hartenlust kan combineren”, vertelt onze modejournalist David. “Door zijn iets ruimere vorm kan je als contrast je bovenstuk strak houden, zoals een cropped top, T-shirt, rolkraagtrui ... maar do the tuck! Stop het bovenstuk dus in je broek. Je kan op je bovenstuk nog een laag toevoegen en spelen met lengte, bijvoorbeeld door een zomerse trenchcoat.”

Meer fan van de oversized look? “Dat kan ook. Je kan gaan voor een ruimere witte bloes bijvoorbeeld, maar ook hier zou ik aanraden om je bovenstuk in je broek te steken. Zo breek je je silhouet in tweeën en komt de shape van de broek volledig tot zijn recht.”

De balloon jeans is ook een casual stuk. Dan heb je twee keuzes. “Of je kiest stuks die dat karakter extra onderstrepen, bijvoorbeeld een hoodie en sneakers, of je combineert het met iets chics zoals een bloes en pumps. Chique sandalen met straps geven een grafisch effect - very eighties, maar ook platte lederen sandalen kunnen. Je kan er een sokje in dragen, maar het simpelst en het mooist vind ik nog altijd kousloos, als je voeten er tenminste verzorgd uitzien. Ook sneakers zijn ideaal om te combineren met de ballonbroek. Door de eightiesvibe zit je altijd goed met Vans of Converse - een beetje de Stranger Things-vibe. Mag het iets stoerder zijn? Ga dan voor een lederen enkellaars of Dr. Martens.”

Helemaal weg van de look? Wij shopten de leukste exemplaren bij elkaar!

Klassiek in jeans

1. Levi’s, nu voor 111,95 euro i.p.v. 124,95 euro, online te koop.

2. Weekday, 60 euro, online en in de winkels te koop.

3. Bershka, 29,99 euro, online en in de winkels te koop.

4. Mango, 39,99 euro, online en in de winkels te koop.

5. Urban Outfitters, nu voor 55,95 euro i.p.v. 79,95 euro, online te koop.

In een pittig tintje

1. Witte ballonbroek van Zara, 49,95 euro, online en in de winkels te koop.

2. Lichtgroene ballonbroek van Bershka, 29,99 euro, online en in de winkels te koop.

3. Oranje ballonbroek van Stradivarius, nu voor 23,99 euro i.p.v. 29,99 euro, online te koop.

4. Zwarte ballonbroek van & Other Stories, 69 euro, online en in de winkels te koop.

5. Lichtroze ballonbroek van Pull&Bear, 25,99 euro, online en in de winkels te koop.