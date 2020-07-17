Jaden Smith maakt samen met New Balance vegan sneaker (en wij zijn helemaal fan!) Nele Annemans

17 juli 2020

13u08 5 Style Jaden Smith (22) mag naast acteur, rapper en ondernemer vanaf nu ook schoenenontwerper aan zijn cv toevoegen. Hij mocht een paar - u raadt het al - sneakers ontwerpen voor het sportlabel New Balance. Het resultaat is een blauw-paarse sneaker met dikke zool, die bovendien helemaal vegan is.

Voor hun nieuwste model ging New Balance in zee met de 22-jarige Jaden Smith, zoon van Will en Jada Pinkett-Smith en broer van Willow. Hij ontwierp een blauw-paarse sneaker die ‘NB For Jaden Smith Vision Racer’ gedoopt werd en vanaf 24 juli beschikbaar is. In de loop van de komende maanden zullen er ook nog andere kleuren van de sneaker op de markt komen. Prijskaartje? 150 dollar, omgerekend zo’n dikke 130 euro per paar.

Bonuspunt: de schoen is vrij van dierlijke materialen en dus helemaal vegan. Dat komt niet helemaal als een verrassing, aangezien Jaden erom bekendstaat een diehard veganist te zijn. Bovendien zet hij zich vaak in voor het milieu. Zo richtte hij eerder al de vegan foodtruck ‘I love you’ op, alsook het bedrijf JUST Water dat bronwater in recycleerbare verpakkingen produceert.