Jacquemus opent een café, deze 7 modemerken gingen hem voor
Morgen opent het eerste café van Jacquemus de deuren. De place to be: Parijs, en meer bepaald het beroemde warenhuis Galeries Lafayette op de Champs Élysées. Het nieuwe barretje krijgt de naam Citron, omdat citroengeel blijkbaar de favoriete kleur is van de ontwerper.
Het café ademt ook echt ‘lente in de Provence’ uit, met de simpele houten tafeltjes en stoelen, de terracotta potten en - hoe kan het ook anders - citroenbomen. De menukaart is samengesteld door gerenommeerde patissiers zoals Cédric Grolet, Jeffrey Cagnes, Anthony Courtiells en nog vele anderen. Zo zal je er onder meer toast met huisgemaakte confituur kunnen bestellen, maar ook gekookte eitjes, gemarineerde Mediterraanse groenten en sardines, en limoentaart met pistachenoten.
Zoals gezegd is Jacquemus niet het eerste label dat een café opstart. Deze 7 zijn ook een bezoekje waard.
1. Bar Luce van Prada, Milaan
Bar Luce bestaat al 4 jaar en is zéér Instagramwaardig. Niet zo vreemd, als je weet dat regisseur Wes Anderson verantwoordelijk is voor het pittoreske interieur. Hij wist zijn retro filmstijl met typerend pastelkleurenpalet perfect door te trekken naar de bar van Prada. Geen zin om koffie te slurpen of Instagramkiekjes te maken? Dan kan je je uitleven op de flipperkasten.
Waar? Fondazione Prada Milano, Largo Isarco 2, Milaan, Italië
2. Thomas’s van Burberry, Londen
Je kan het vast al raden, maar dit café is vernoemd naar de oprichter van Burberry: de Britse ontwerper Thomas Burberry. Het menu past dan ook perfect bij het Britse heritagemerk, met klassiekers als fish and chips, Shepherd’s pie en afternoon tea.
Waar? Burberry, 5 Vigo Street, Londen, het Verenigd Koninkrijk
3. Ralph’s Coffee van Ralph Lauren, New York
Wie de modeshows een beetje volgt, weet dat Ralph Lauren zijn lente-zomercollectie 2019 heeft voorgesteld in z'n eigen café in New York. Maar doorgaans kan je er terecht voor een lekker kopje koffie en een zoetigheid. Vooral de gelaagde chocoladetaart is blijkbaar een voltreffer bij zoetebekken. Ralph Lauren heeft trouwens ook nog andere café’s, onder meer in Chicago, Hong Kong, Londen en Parijs.
Waar? 888 Madison Ave, New York, de Verenigde Staten
4. Beige Alain Ducasse van Chanel, Tokio
Op de bovenste verdieping van de Chanel Ginza toren vind je Beige Alein Ducasse. Toegegeven: dit kan je amper een café noemen, eerder een elegant restaurant. Deze hotspot is een samenwerking tussen het Franse luxebedrijf Chanel en de top-chef Alain Ducasse. De combo tussen de Franse en Japanse keuken blijkt alvast een groot succes te zijn, want het restaurant heeft al 2 Michelinsterren in de wacht gesleept.
Waar? Chanel Ginza Building 10F, 3-5-3 Ginza Chuo-ku, Tokio, Japan
5. Café Dior van Dior, Seoul
Niemand minder dan Pierre Hermé, een van de bekendste Franse patissiers, heeft het menu samengesteld voor het Franse modehuis. Je kunt er smullen van de lekkerste macarons, chocolade desserts en cakes. Perfect voor zoetekauwen. Alleen is de kans groot dat je na zo’n suikerrijke tea party met een kleine indigestie de deur uitstapt. Je bent gewaarschuwd.
Waar? 5/F, House of Dior, 464 Apgujeong-ro, Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Zuid-Korea
6. Vivienne Westwood Café van Vivienne Westwood, Hong Kong
Fans van Vivienne Westwood moeten ook naar Azië. Het Britse mode-icoon heeft er immers 2 café’s, eentje in Hong Kong en eentje in Taipei, Taiwan. Volledig in de Britse stijl kan je er genieten van afternoon tea, inclusief schattige kopjes, cake en scones.
Waar? Shop F-8, 1/F, Fashion Walk, 27-47 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
7. The Blue Box Cafe van Tiffany & Co., New York
Fans van de legendarische film met Audrey Hepburn kunnen nu hun eigen ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ beleven. Daarvoor moeten ze naar New York reizen, waar Tiffany & Co. een café heeft opgericht. Om de uitslapers onder ons gerust te stellen: je kunt er eveneens lunchen of kiezen voor thee met gebak. Uiteraard werd het pand volledig ingericht met de huiskleur van de bekende juwelier. Zelfs het bestek en enkele gerechten hebben de typische lichtblauwe Tiffany-kleur.
Waar? 727 5th Ave, New York, de Verenigde Staten
