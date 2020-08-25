J.Lo brengt eigen beautylijn op de markt Nele Annemans

25 augustus 2020

14u01 0 Style Dat ‘Jenny from the block’ inmiddels 51 lentes op de teller heeft staan, is amper te geloven. De Amerikaanse zangeres en actrice straalt als nooit tevoren. Het recept voor die stralende teint en blik wil ze nu ook delen met de rest van de wereld, want Jennifer Lopez kondigde zonet haar eigen beautylijn aan.

“Sunset glow ...”, schreef de wereldster bij enkele stralende selfies op Instagram. “#JLoBeauty komt eraan”. Veel meer uitleg stond er niet, maar daarmee kondigt J.Lo wel haar eerste beautylijn aan. Als we haar foto’s mogen geloven zal die bestaan uit onder andere een bronzer, oogschaduw en een highlighter. Of er ook huidverzorgingsproducten in het gamma zullen zitten, valt nog af te wachten.

In het verleden werkte J.Lo al samen met make-upmerk Inglot Cosmetics voor een reeks schoonheidsproducten. Een beautylijn uitbrengen onder haar naam deed ze daarentegen nog nooit. Wordt ongetwijfeld vervolgd!