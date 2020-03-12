Italiaanse make-upartiest zendt krachtige boodschap over coronavirus VW

Terwijl het coronavirus zich blijft verspreiden en Italië zelfs in lockdown is gegaan, zet één make-upartiest uit het land zich in om een krachtige boodschap te verspreiden.

Emanuele Petrini, een 22-jarige make-upartiest uit Viareggio in Italië wil met zijn creatie, een beautylook met een mondmasker, de aandacht vestigen op een problematiek die hem de voorbije weken bijzonder opviel.

Hij kon er niet meer omheen dat naast wijdverspreide paniek ook venijnig racisme de kop opsteekt. Niet alleen in Italië, maar ook daarbuiten. Vooral personen van Aziatische origine krijgen het daarbij zwaar te verduren, omdat het coronavirus z’n oorsprong vond in de Chinese stad Wuhan.

Om een krachtig statement te maken schminkte Emanuele een mondmasker op z’n gezicht en plakte hij een post-it met daarop een opvallende boodschap op z’n lippen. “Stop met het coronavirus te gebruiken als een excuus voor racisme”.

“Het viel me op hoeveel racistische uitspraken er plots in het rond gestrooid werden”, aldus de make-upartiest. “Vooral Aziaten krijgen de meest venijnige opmerkingen naar hun hoofd geslingerd. Met mijn foto wil ik de boodschap sturen dat het niet hun fout is dat het virus hier de ronde doet. Er sterven mensen, laat ons vooral allemaal aan dezelfde koord trekken”. Italië is trouwens niet het enige land dat zich schuldig maakt aan coronaracisme. Ook in ons land zegt de Aziatische gemeenschap dat ze sinds het virus met andere ogen wordt bekeken. En in Londen werd zelfs een Aziatische man in elkaar geslagen.