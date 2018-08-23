Is ‘slijmgroen’ de nieuwste modekleur? TVM

23 augustus 2018

Bron: Fashionista 0 Style Deze week werden zowel Kim Kardashian en Blake Lively gespot in een ‘slijmgroene’ oftewel fluogroene outfit. Later werd de Amerikaanse realityster zelfs gespot met een pruik in de kleur, net als zangeres SZA trouwens. Is ‘slijmgroen’ de nieuwe trendkleur?

Na millennial pink was er Gen Z geel, daarna nam lila het stokje over van hipste kleur van het moment. Om tenslotte vervangen te worden door feloranje. Al deze kleuren hebben als gemeenschappelijke deler dat ze nog enigszins draagbaar zijn, maar dat kun je van ‘slijmgroen’ nu niet bepaald zeggen.

Flatterend is de kleur allesbehalve en het combineert eigenlijk met geen enkele andere tint goed. Toch is de opkomst van ‘slijmgroen’ niet geheel verrassend, aangezien de kleur ook in de jaren negentig populair was en alles uit dat tijdperk een comeback lijkt te maken. Inclusief Buffalo’s, halflage jeansbroeken en vlinderclipjes voor in het haar.

Make-up en accessoires

Een makkelijke manier om deze trend in je stijl te incorporeren, is door bijvoorbeeld je nagels te lakken in het 'slijmgroen'. Of door accessoires zoals een handtas, hoed of schoenen in de kleur te kopen. In ieder geval een pak subtieler dan het huis verlaten in een fluogroene jurk of pruik.

Doe hieronder alvast wat inspiratie op: