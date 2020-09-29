Exclusief voor abonnees
Is Instagram de nieuwe rommelmarkt? “Elke week duikt er wel een andere tweedehands shop op”
Oxfam lanceert dit jaar ‘Second Hand September’. Wie meedoet, probeert dertig dagen lang alleen maar tweedehands te shoppen. Het doel? Aantonen dat tweedehands niet meer stoffig, muf en versleten is. Wel uniek, persoonlijk en budgetvriendelijk. De actie loopt bijna op z’n eind, maar op het laatste nippertje kan je nog gemakkelijk online je slag slaan. Op Instagram is er namelijk een megaboom bezig aan vintage accounts.
Een uit de hand gelopen hobby
Dat merkt ook Pieter Peulen (27) van Orence. “Twee jaar geleden ben ik als één van de eersten gestart. Toen zag je al veel buitenlandse tweedehandsshops voor interieurspullen op Instagram. Maar Belgische accounts? Die waren nog een zeldzaamheid”, vertelt hij ons. “Ondertussen zijn er ontelbaar veel online winkels bijgekomen. Dat is logisch, want de vraag naar vintage items stijgt. Meer mensen willen unieke stukken die niet al te veel kosten. Bovendien is thriften voor veel mensen een hobby. Wie in z’n vrije tijd rommelmarkten afschuimt en zijn vondsten wil verkopen, kan dat simpel doen via Instagram. Je moet gewoon een account aanmaken. That’s it.”
Zo is het ook gegaan voor Faisal Chatar (29) en Emilie Nagels (25). De Antwerpse dj en zijn vriendin hadden een boontje voor tweedehandskledij shoppen en besloten om in maart dit jaar 17.Vintage op te richten. Na een week had de online shop op Instagram al meer dan 1.000 volgers. Faisal: “Nu zien we elke week een nieuwe gelijkaardige pagina opduiken. Da’s tof! Hoe meer concurrentie, hoe groter de druk om kwaliteit aan te leveren.”
Mensen onderschatten hoeveel werk er in zo’n pagina kruipt. Elke week gaan we minstens drie à vier keer naar alle kringwinkels in de provincie AntwerpenFaisal Chatar
“Maar evengoed zie ik veel pagina’s na enkele weken weer verdwijnen”, zegt Faisal. “Dat komt omdat ze onderschatten hoeveel werk er in kruipt. Ten eerste moet je je stock blijven aanvullen. Wij werken met buitenlandse leveranciers én gaan minstens drie à vier keer per week naar alle kringwinkels in de provincie Antwerpen. Daarnaast eisen we van onszelf dat de feed er professioneel uitziet. We fotograferen elk kledingstuk met goede belichting en fotoshoppen een herkenbare template op de achtergrond. Dat is niet op één-twee-drie gedaan.”
Kortom, het is meer dan gewoon een fotootje online zwieren. Dat klinkt herkenbaar, vinden Anneke Verheyen (24) en Lynn Gabriëls (23), twee studenten en de oprichters van bekanst verniet. “In een kringwinkel kunnen veel mensen de waarde van een vaas niet inschatten omdat het tussen andere prullaria staat. Om het potentieel te laten zien, creëren we bij elk item de juiste setting”, legt Anneke uit. “En dat loont. Als een foto online staat, hebben we meestal na vijf minuten al een koper. Die komt het item bij ons thuis ophalen, en dan is de verkoop rond.”
Buikgevoel
De drie pagina’s hebben eenzelfde doel - tweedehands verkopen - maar zijn wel uniek. Bij Orence vind je vooral minimalistische en eclictische designobjecten, bij bekanst verniet kleurrijke decospullen om vrolijk van te worden. 17.Vintage verkoopt dan weer kledingstukken die recht uit de nineties en het begin van de nillies lijken te komen, met een zweem sportswear en streetwear.
Ze hebben dus elk hun eigen ding. Desondanks komt de werkwijze goed overeen: bij het selecteren van stuks volgen ze hun buikgevoel. “Ik moet een wauw-gevoel hebben”, dixit Pieter. Faisal deelt die mening: “In de eerste plaats moeten we het inderdaad zelf mooi vinden. We zetten nooit iets te koop wat we zelf niet in onze kleerkast zouden hangen.”
Vaste prijzen versus opbieden
Nog iets dat ze gemeenschappelijk hebben: ze werken alle drie met vaste prijzen. Anneke: “Andere accounts hanteren vaak een vaste formule, bijvoorbeeld de aankoopprijs maal drie. Wij niet. Het is niet onze prioriteit om er een zotte winst uit te slaan. We bepalen het prijskaartje op goed gevoel. Hoeveel zouden we er zelf aan geven? Wat kunnen onze leeftijdsgenoten betalen?”
Enkel bij speciallekes laten we de mensen bieden. Die spullen willen we niet aan de eerste de beste willen verkopen, maar aan iemand die het echt supersupergraag wilAnneke Verheyen
“Bij grote items hebben we al met biedingen gewerkt”, zo gaat Anneke verder. “Dan geven we een minimumbedrag en een einddatum. De persoon die op het laatste moment het meeste biedt, is de koper. Dat doen we enkel bij grotere spullen zoals een rotan bijzettafel of een set stoelen. Speciallekes die we niet aan de eerste de beste willen verkopen, maar aan iemand die het echt supersupergraag wil.”
Volgers opbouwen
Het grote voordeel is dat je via Instagram veel mensen kunt bereiken. Anneke: “Een trucje dat geregeld wordt toegepast, is kijken naar volgers van gelijkaardige accounts. Dat zijn potentiële klanten, want je weet dat die mensen geïnteresseerd zijn in tweedehands meubels. Je kan hen dan volgen of hun foto’s liken om hen naar jouw pagina te lokken.”
“We vragen aan onze klanten om een foto te maken van hun aankoop als ze tevreden zijn, en die post te delen op Instagram en ons te taggen”, verklaart Faisal. “Dat werkt als mond-aan-mond-reclame en verspreidt zich als een lopend vuurtje.”
Niet of/of maar en/en
Dat zo’n online shop op Instagram veel groeipotentieel heeft, staat vast. 17.Vintage bestaat nog geen jaar, maar Faisal en Emilie dromen al van een webshop. “Net omdat er meer Instagram-shops verschijnen, willen we ons onderscheiden door ook een webshop op te richten. Niet dat het onze Instagram-pagina zou vervangen. Het is een en/en-verhaal.”
Verkopen via Instagram heeft ook nadelen. Soms ben ik uren kwijt aan praten met potentiële kopersPieter Peulen
Pieter heeft die stap al gezet. “Na een tijd merkte ik dat verkopen via Instagram ook nadelen heeft. Soms ben ik gewoon uren aan het praten met mensen. (lacht) Als ik een object online plaats, krijg ik wel twintig reacties van geïnteresseerde kopers. Dan neem ik de moeite om al die berichten te beantwoorden. Daarom heb ik een webshop opgericht. Maar ik wou het contact met de klanten niet kwijt. Dus no worries. Die Instagrampagina blijft zeker bestaan.”
Wij selecteerden tien toffe Belgische Instagramshops voor liefhebbers van vintage.
INTERIEUR
1. Twee keer niks
2. Wowimeanwaw
3. Hoarderlife
4. Antwerp Design Market
5. Heyheyvintage
KLEDIJ EN ACCESSOIRES
6. Le Vintage
7. Piece of Rina
8. Elma Recollects
9. Le Freddie
10. Vintage & Lovers
