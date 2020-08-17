Interieurtrend gespot: rotan en dan vooral Weens vlechtwerk is terug uit de eighties Stéphanie Verzelen

17 augustus 2020

12u06 0 Style Retro is hip, ook in ons interieur. De geometrische vormen, pastelkleuren en jungletrend pikten we uit de eighties al opnieuw op en nu is rotan ook terug. Het rieten vlechtwerk, en dan vooral de Weense variant met de cirkelvormige gaatjes, schittert in menig Instagrampost. Met deze items haal je ook een portie rustieke chic in huis.

Rotan deed ons vroeger vooral aan tuinmeubelen denken. Anno 2020 niet meer: de rietsoort is bezig aan een revival en scoort tegenwoordig hoog op de schaal der hipheid. De rotanpalm groeit onder meer in de tropische regenwouden in de Indische Archipel of aan de voet van de Himalaya en de stevige stengels worden meestal fijn versneden om voor vlechtwerk te dienen. Rotan accessoires en meubilair, zoals manden, onderleggers of stoelen, zijn al jaren uitverkoren items om een vleugje natuur in huis te brengen.

Bohemian beauty

En laat natuur in huis nu een steeds grotere interieurtrend zijn. Resultaat: ook rotan beleeft een gloriemoment. En dan vooral Weens vlechtwerk, oftewel webbing, steelt momenteel de show. Het eighties weefpatroon met de cirkelvormige gaatjes – krijg je ook flashbacks naar de stoelen van je oma? – duikt steeds vaker op in Instagramposts en vindt nu ook zijn weg naar de catalogi van grote interieurmerken à la Ikea of HK Living.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Het rustieke vlechtwerk straalt warmte en natuurlijkheid uit en past dan ook perfect in een bohemian interieur. Ook mooi bij: andere natuurlijke materialen zoals planten, gedroogd gras of andere lichte houtsoorten en pastelkleurige of beige items. Of bij moderne, warme metalen zoals koper voor een interessant contrast. Graag een designklassieker in huis? Dan is de Thonet 209 stoel een absolute must-have.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Dit jaar kan je accessoires of meubelen met webbing bij nagenoeg alle bekende interieurmerken vinden. Maar een goede tip is om ook naar vintage webbing op zoek te gaan. Het rotan vlechtwerk is erg stevig en blijft decennia mooi – of wordt zelfs mooier met de jaren. Gepatineerde items, bijvoorbeeld, zullen nog sterker glanzen. In ons lijstje met de beste webshops voor vintage meubels vindt je vast iets.

Deze eerstehands parels hebben wij op het oog

1. Vloerlamp van Zuiver, 219 euro, online te koop.

2. Plantentafeltje van H&M Home, 149 euro, online te koop.

3. Kast van La Redoute, 339 euro, online te koop.

4. Stoel van Maisons du Monde, 99,99 euro, online te koop.

5. Spiegel van Ikea, 19,95 euro, online te koop.

6. Bijzettafeltje van Bloomingville, nu 132 euro i.p.v. 165 euro, online te koop.

7. Dressoir van HK Living, 1075 euro, online te koop.

Kamerscherm van Casa, 149 euro, online te koop.

Salontafel van HK Living, 349 euro, online te koop.

Loungestoel van Madam Stoltz, 413,50 euro, online te koop.

Nog inspiratie nodig? Een handvol Instagramplaatjes om bij weg te dromen