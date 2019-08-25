Iedereen aan de polkadot: wetenschap verklaart waarom bolletjes populair zijn Margo Verhasselt

12u02 0 Style Kendall Jenner draagt een bikini met polkadots terwijl ze aan het zwembad ligt. Kendall draagt een jurk met polkadots in een video op Instagram. Kendall draagt een ensemble met bolletjes op een event. Kendall is verknocht aan de bolletjesprint, zoveel is duidelijk. En daar is een wetenschappelijke verklaring voor.

Wetenschapper Ingrid Fetell Lee nam voor haar boek ‘Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary Things to Create Extraordinary Happiness’ stippen onder de loep. In dat boek legt ze uit dat de cirkel de meest toegankelijke vorm ter wereld is, simpelweg omdat er geen scherpe randen aan de vorm zijn. Het zit zo: onze hersenen associëren randen en scherpe hoeken met gevaar, ronde vormen hebben dus het omgekeerde effect.

Daarnaast toont haar onderzoek aan dat mensen stippen als een veilig en positief patroon beschouwen, scherpe vormen worden dan weer als negatief en gevaarlijk bekeken. Dit alles wordt bepaald in de amygdala in onze hersens, het deel dat verantwoordelijk is voor het ervaren, verwerken en aansturen van emoties.