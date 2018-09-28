Iconische label Juicy Couture pakt uit met make-upcollectie Liesbeth De Corte

28 september 2018

15u06

Bron: Harper's Bazaar, Bustle 0 Style Geen merk vat de tijdsgeest van de jaren 2000 zo goed samen als Juicy Couture. Goed nieuws voor nostalgische zielen en fans van de velours trainingspakken: het Amerikaanse label brengt nu ook een lijn met allerlei beautyproducten op de markt.

Twaalf jaar nadat Juicy Couture z'n eerste parfum genaamd Oui lanceerde, komt het met een limited edition make-upcollectie op de proppen. Je kan je verwachten aan lipsticks, lipgloss, eyeliners en oogschaduwpaletten.

Juicy Couture omschrijft de lijn zelf als "speels, provocatief en even expressief als de vrouwen die ons merk dragen". De producten zijn kleurrijk, gedurfd én glitterig, in feite het beauty-equivalent van het woord "juicy" op de achterkant van je velours trainingsbroek.

Het modetijdschrift Harper's Bazaar merkt terecht op dat Juicy Couture al een tijdje meedraait in de modewereld, maar de laatste jaren moeilijke waters doorzwommen heeft. In 2014 moest het merk nog al z'n filialen in de VS sluiten, maar de laatste jaren gaat het stilaan opnieuw beter. Dat heeft het label onder meer te danken aan sterren als Kylie Jenner, die een voorliefde blijkt te hebben voor de trainingspakken. In 2016 kreeg het ook een duwtje in de rug van het hippe Franse label Vetements, dat een model de catwalk opstuurde in een trainingspak van Juicy Couture.

De make-upcollectie is vanaf 1 oktober verkrijgbaar bij de Amerikaanse warenhuisketen Macy's. Wie - begrijpelijk - geen vliegtuigtickets wil boeken naar de VS, kan ook terecht bij de webshop van Juicy Couture.