Hulp via Skype, roze lokken en DIY-kleurkits: zo onderhoudt Jochen Vanhoudt het haar van zijn bekende klanten tijdens de lockdown Isabelle Deridder

29 april 2020

09u47 0 Style Of de kappers op 18 mei echt de deuren mogen openen durven we niet met zekerheid zeggen, al staan heel wat klanten te trappelen om hun kapsel te laten opfrissen. In tussentijd is creativiteit aangewezen, en da’s ook voor onze BV’s niet anders. Celebrity hairdresser Jochen Vanhoudt legt uit hoe hij daarbij helpt. “Ik hamer er vooral op dat klanten niet zelf hun haar mogen knippen.”

Eerlijk is eerlijk: zelfs wij hebben al moeite met onze ‘coupe quarantaine’ van de afgelopen weken. Onhandelbaar haar, een uitgroei en de plotselinge drang om mutsen en petjes te kopen op Zalando: we weten er alles van. “Geloof me: je bent niet de enige”, lacht Jochen. “Ik heb al heel wat klanten die letterlijk en figuurlijk met de handen in het haar zitten omdat ze niet naar de kapper kunnen. Het enige waar ik echt op wil hameren: knip in deze coronatijden niet zelf je haren. Als het misloopt en je moet achteraf naar de kapper, eindig je misschien wel met een kapsel dat je helemaal niet wilde. Het is best dat je nog even geduld oefent als je echt een andere coupe wil.”

Voor enkele andere haarproblemen ligt de oplossing gelukkig wel binnen handbereik.

SOS extensions

“Het grootste probleem zijn de extensions”, legt Jochen uit. “Na een tijd moeten extensions gelift worden. Als dat niet gebeurd, dan begint het op te vallen dat je extensions draagt. Dat kan nooit de bedoeling zijn uiteraard. Valerie De Booser, Isabelle A en Griet Vanhees zijn maar enkele van de vele dames die zitten te wachten tot mijn salon weer mag openen.”

“Valerie en Isabelle hebben gelukkig nog even respijt, maar bij Griet werd de situatie echt onhoudbaar”, gaat Jochen verder. “Daarom heb ik beslist om haar vanop afstand te helpen. Daarom heb ik met haar zoon en haar echtgenoot, racepiloot Anthony Kumpen, een videochat gehouden. Daarin heb ik hen uitgelegd hoe ze de extensions er moeten uitknippen. Het is allemaal gelukt, maar Griet heeft wel even stress gehad. Als haar tijdelijke kappers een verkeerd draadje doorknipten, dan zat ze daar met kort haar.”

Kleur bekennen

“Joyce De Troch komt normaal gesproken in het salon langs voor een balayage, maar momenteel zit dat er nog niet in. Joyce wordt dan ook geconfronteerd met grijze haren”, klinkt het. “Om dat tegen te gaan, heb ik haar een roze spoeling opgestuurd. Als ze zich echt teveel ergert aan die grijze lokken, dan kan ze daar een kleurtje overheen zetten en loopt ze toch rond met een hip kleurtje. Ook Lesley-Ann Poppe en Ella Leyers kiezen voor kleur om hun haarproblemen te verbergen. Ella heeft ondertussen roze lokken, terwijl Lesley-Ann een perzikkleurige spoeling heeft liggen. Die heeft ze nog niet gebruikt, omdat ze momenteel haar haar vaak krult om zo haar uitgroei te minimaliseren. Als dat niet meer lukt, dan is Lesley-Ann wel voorbereid.”

DIY

“Als je als klant bij ons staat geregistreerd en je haar heeft een kleur - dus geen highlights - dan kan je via onze ‘Color your hair’-kit zelf je uitgroei bijwerken. Isabelle A gaat onder andere met zo’n kit zelf thuis aan de slag. Ik ben voor Isabelle, en alle andere klanten die zo’n kitje gebruiken, ook beschikbaar via FaceTime.”