Hoe simpeler, hoe beter: basic zwemkledij is deze zomer een hit Liesbeth De Corte

28 juni 2019

14u58 0 Style Nog op zoek naar een badpak of bikini voor deze zomer? Wie on trend wil zijn, kiest het best voor een simpel exemplaar. Juist ja, simpel. Niet te veel franjes, strikjes, opvallende silhouetten en vooral geen knallende prints.

Bij trends denken we meteen aan zaken die in het oog springen. Denk maar aan fluomode, de comeback van de Buffalo’s en de skateschoenen uit de jaren 90, de tie-dye-print of het luipaardpatroon. Het is daarom best verrassend dat basic zwemkledij schering en inslag lijkt te zijn op Instagram.

Als we onze feed mogen geloven, dragen we deze zomer het best een sombere bikini of badpak naar het strand. Verschillende buitenlandse én binnenlandse influencers kiezen immers bewust voor een basic exemplaar. En neen, dat wil niet zeggen dat je niet creatief uit de hoek kunt komen. In plaats van te kiezen voor een opvallende print, kan je bijvoorbeeld kiezen voor een leuk kleurtje of een schattige pasvorm. Dat is allesbehalve saai! Extra voordeel: je kan deze zwemkledij blijven dragen, zonder dat je het beu geraakt.

Deze Belgische influencers geven alvast het goede voorbeeld.

Wil jij je zwemkledij-collectie nog uitbreiden? Wij zochten alvast enkele exemplaren voor je uit.

