Hoe het Scandinavische merk Saks Potts echte bont bij millennials weer hip maakt
Saks Potts werd in 2013 opgestart door de Deense vriendinnen Barbara Potts en Cathrine Saks, beide amper 26 jaar oud. “Zoals wel vaker het geval is, zijn wij kleren beginnen ontwerpen die wij en onze vrienden wilden dragen maar niet konden vinden ergens anders,” vertellen de vriendinnen aan The Independent.
Onder die vrienden waar ze het over hebben, zitten toevallig ook een aantal invloedrijke Deense influencers, waardoor het merk al snel populariteit vergaarde in de modewereld. Toen zangeres Selena Gomez vorig jaar een fluorescerend groen glitterpak van het label droeg in de muziekvideo van ‘Taki Taki’ en niet veel later North West, dochter van Kim en Kanye West, gespot werd in hetzelfde pakje, ging de bal al helemaal aan het rollen.
Plots werd Saks Potts uitgeroepen tot één van dé modemerken om in de gaten te houden en kan je haast niet meer om het label heen op Instagram als je belangrijke mode-influencers volgt. Met name de vintage-geïnspireerde jassen in knalkleuren doen het momenteel goed. Met dank aan sterren als Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, Alexa Chung en Cardi B die er al in gespot werden. Niet zo bijzonder zou je denken, aangezien wel meer modemerken met behulp van sterren en infuencers populair worden tegenwoordig. Het wordt pas opvallend als je weet dat deze trendy jassen stuk voor stuk échte bont bevatten en al deze celebs en het bijhorende (jonge) cliënteel dat ze daarom kopen daar geen bal om lijken te geven.
Inclusief de vriendinnen Potts en Saks zelf. Want waar bont door andere modemerken steeds meer de ban in wordt gedaan en we wereldwijd – om bekende redenen – echte pelsen de rug toekeren, gaan zij daar lijnrecht tegenin. “We voelen absoluut een hernieuwde interesse in bont. En dat komt volgens ons doordat er eindelijk rekening wordt gehouden met de stijlvoorkeuren van een jongere generatie,” vertelden de vriendinnen aan Business of Fashion. “Echte bont zit al jaren in een soort winterslaap, omdat mensen er een ouderwets en duur beeld van hebben. Maar dat hoeft helemaal niet zo te zijn. Uit onze ervaring hebben we geleerd dat er eigenlijk heel veel interesse is in echte bont, van zowel onze generatie als een oudere generatie,” aldus de vriendinnen.
Tegelijkertijd groeit, gelukkig voor de dieren, ook de interesse in nepbont. De markt daarin is tussen 2012 en 2016 met 2% groter geworden en is nu zo’n 102 miljoen euro waard. Merken als Shrimps en Jakke specialiseren zich net in nepbont en winnen daar heel veel aanhangers door. En zoals eerder gezegd, gebruiken ondertussen ook bijna alle grote modehuizen geen echte dierenhuidjes meer. Omdat ze geen dieren meer willen doden voor mode en ze net stellen dat de consumenten hun interesse er grotendeels in verloren zijn nu duurzaamheid en dierenleed hoog op de politieke agenda staan.
Of de vriendinnen achter Saks Potts met hun kleurrijke bontjassen het tij kunnen keren lijkt twijfelachtig, al tonen ze wel aan dat er nog steeds interesse is in echte bont. Zolang sterren als Kendall Jenner en Alexa Chung het maar dragen.
