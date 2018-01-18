Hoe 15 kunstenaars de 'racistische' sweater van H&M omtoveren tot kunstwerkje TVM

18 januari 2018

18u02

Bron: Buzzfeed 0 Style De heisa rond de 'racistische' trui van H&M is nog altijd niet gaan liggen. De ouders van het jongetje verhuizen uit veiligheidsredenen en de Zweedse modeketen heeft een diversiteitsmanager aangenomen in de hoop daarmee het publiek te sussen. Op sociale media proberen talloze kunstenaars ondertussen toch iets moois van de situatie te maken door de foto van het jongetje onder handen te nemen.

Eerder deze maand verscheen de omstreden foto van het zwarte jongetje met de groene trui. Dat leidde tot wereldwijde kritiek dat H&M racistisch of op zijn minst dom is. Onder andere NBA-basketter LeBron James en rapper Diddy reageerden ontzet. Rappers The Weeknd en G-Eazy stopten hun samenwerking met H&M en in Zuid-Afrika waren er betogingen aan sommige H&M-winkels.

Koning

Hoewel de kunstenaars er elk hun eigen draai aan gaven, hebben ze bijna allemaal een koning gemaakt van het jongetje. De Britse Liam kreeg verschillende keren een kroon op zijn hoofd gezet en de tekst op zijn trui werd meermaals vervangen door ‘king’. Bekijk een selectie van aantal werken hieronder:

A cape works wonders. #hm #mygalleryisoutside #lovemorethanever #artactivism #art #wonderkid #love #lovewins #hoodie #spreadlove Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@5ivefingaz) op 09 jan 2018 om 04:50 CET

Contra o racismo da H&M Por @chaiadechen #HMracist #HMracism #racismo #racistasnãopassarão #blackpower #blackman #blackisbeautiful #coisadeprero #écoisadepreto Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodrigofranca) op 10 jan 2018 om 12:21 CET

everything the light touches, is ur kingdom. ✊🏾 #wekings #hmholdthisL #royaltyroyaltyroyalty Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@sptheplug) op 09 jan 2018 om 13:51 CET

put some respeck on my young black king @HM 😤 #FIXEDIT (I really hope this makes its way to him 🦋) Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@hippypotter) op 08 jan 2018 om 19:56 CET

✌🏿🌻 #hm #hmracist Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@beta_meches) op 09 jan 2018 om 22:48 CET

Say no to Racism #noracism #hmracist @hm @hm_man @hm_man #hmkids #hmturkiye yazıklar olsun Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@fatma_parladan) op 09 jan 2018 om 15:44 CET

“Born A King” 👑✊🏿 #artlife #artofrahiem #king #pastels #blackart Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rahiem_milton) op 09 jan 2018 om 14:18 CET

Dear @hm #phreshlaundry #art #hm #diversity #thoughts #king back to my laundry... Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@thatlaundry) op 08 jan 2018 om 17:37 CET