Hoe 15 kunstenaars de 'racistische' sweater van H&M omtoveren tot kunstwerkje
Eerder deze maand verscheen de omstreden foto van het zwarte jongetje met de groene trui. Dat leidde tot wereldwijde kritiek dat H&M racistisch of op zijn minst dom is. Onder andere NBA-basketter LeBron James en rapper Diddy reageerden ontzet. Rappers The Weeknd en G-Eazy stopten hun samenwerking met H&M en in Zuid-Afrika waren er betogingen aan sommige H&M-winkels.
Koning
Hoewel de kunstenaars er elk hun eigen draai aan gaven, hebben ze bijna allemaal een koning gemaakt van het jongetje. De Britse Liam kreeg verschillende keren een kroon op zijn hoofd gezet en de tekst op zijn trui werd meermaals vervangen door ‘king’. Bekijk een selectie van aantal werken hieronder:
Fuck you @hm, we reject your apology. This is what the add should have looked like😜😅😂🙈Photo credit @mistadezign #theweekend #handm #h&m #apologyrejected #apology #racistad #lebronjames #hm #hmclothing #racism #sweden #swedish #coolestmonkeyinthejungle #fuckyou #kickrocks #mistadezign #hmracist #olidssoundeverywhere #imusiceverywhere
🚨BOYCOTT H&M!🚨 @hm @hm_man #hmracist #hmracism #boycotthm BLACK PANTHER is in Theatres Feb.16.18 SUPPORT That! 👑✊🏿 #Blackpanther #marvelstudios #marvel #powerinmelanin #youngblackkings #blackkings #Blackmen #blackentrepreneur #blackentrepreneurs #youngblackmen #blackqueens #Toronto #TheCultivation
"Deify the Children" Our boys are Amazing!!! Nothing less. Tell them daily so they will come to know it and walk in it!!! #AmazingBlackBoys #Deify #GrindSeason #Amazing #Creator #Art #Draw #Sketch #Color #Paint #Pencil #Paper #Tablet #InstaArt #AtlantaArtist #Success #Wealth #Love #IndyArt #Comics #Cartoons #Anime #Animation #StoryArt #BlueInq #LarryDouglas #Illustration #teesforyoungkings
I'm just trying to make something beautiful out of an ugly situation ... if you zoom in and swipe you'll see that I made his face out of my H&M clothes .. along with digital touchups from the iPad | my question to you is Are We Still Divided ? #CrownHim | #hm | I'm not surprise it's just corny these company's we support keep playing themselves .. we allow it tho I'm victim | #myartwilloutlivelife | #coolestPrince | #artistmessenger | #pinderstory
Reacties