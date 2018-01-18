Ga naar de mobiele website
Hoe 15 kunstenaars de 'racistische' sweater van H&M omtoveren tot kunstwerkje

    • TVM
  • Bron: Buzzfeed
Instagram @dear_quinton
Style De heisa rond de 'racistische' trui van H&M is nog altijd niet gaan liggen. De ouders van het jongetje verhuizen uit veiligheidsredenen en de Zweedse modeketen heeft een diversiteitsmanager aangenomen in de hoop daarmee het publiek te sussen. Op sociale media proberen talloze kunstenaars ondertussen toch iets moois van de situatie te maken door de foto van het jongetje onder handen te nemen.

Eerder deze maand verscheen de omstreden foto van het zwarte jongetje met de groene trui. Dat leidde tot wereldwijde kritiek dat H&M racistisch of op zijn minst dom is. Onder andere NBA-basketter LeBron James en rapper Diddy reageerden ontzet. Rappers The Weeknd en G-Eazy stopten hun samenwerking met H&M en in Zuid-Afrika waren er betogingen aan sommige H&M-winkels.

Koning

Hoewel de kunstenaars er elk hun eigen draai aan gaven, hebben ze bijna allemaal een koning gemaakt van het jongetje. De Britse Liam kreeg verschillende keren een kroon op zijn hoofd gezet en de tekst op zijn trui werd meermaals vervangen door ‘king’. Bekijk een selectie van aantal werken hieronder:

That's *KING* of the jungle to you @hm #hm #blackking #kingofthejungle #boycott #HM #blackboyjoy #royal

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@dear_quinton)

BOYCOTT H&M 2018 "Coolest KING In The World" by @akomicsart "KING Of The World" by @mrchrisclassic #King #BlackExcellence #BlackLivesMatter #HmFashion #Racism

Een foto die is geplaatst door mrchrisclassic (@mrchrisclassic)

A cape works wonders. #hm #artactivism #art #wonderkid #love #lovewins #hoodie

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@5ivefingaz)

Contra o racismo da H&M Por @chaiadechen #HMracist #HMracism #racismo #blackpower #blackman #blackisbeautiful

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodrigofranca)

everything the light touches, is ur kingdom. ✊🏾 #wekings

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@sptheplug)

Fuck you @hm, we reject your apology. This is what the add should have looked like Photo credit @mistadezign #theweekend #handm #h&m #apologyrejected #racism #coolestmonkeyinthejungle

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@vjirichy)

put some respeck on my young black king @HM #FIXEDIT

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@hippypotter)

#hm #hmracist

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@beta_meches)

Say no to Racism #noracism #hmracist @hm

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@fatma_parladan)

BOYCOTT H&M! @hm #hmracist #hmracism #boycotthm BLACK PANTHER is in Theatres Feb.16.18 #Blackpanther #powerinmelanin #youngblackkings #blackkings

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@crownmemajesty)

#hmracist #hmracism #king #littleboy #blackboy #tolerance #hypocrite #negligence #blackbeauty

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@faridouz_1987)

"Deify the Children" Our boys are Amazing!!! Nothing less. Tell them daily so they will come to know it and walk in it!!! #AmazingBlackBoys #Deify

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@blueinq_storyart)

"Born A King" 👑✊🏿 #artlife #artofrahiem #king #blackart

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rahiem_milton)

Dear @hm #phreshlaundry #art #hm #diversity #king

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@thatlaundry)

I'm just trying to make something beautiful out of an ugly situation ... if you zoom in and swipe you'll see that I made his face out of my H&M clothes .. along with digital touchups from the iPad | my question to you is Are We Still Divided ? #CrownHim | #hm | I'm not surprise it's just corny these company's we support keep playing themselves .. we allow it tho I'm victim #coolestPrince

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@demontpinder)

