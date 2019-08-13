Hippe Belg wil massaal Deense mode dragen
De minimalistische Scandinavische stijl veroverde jaren geleden al het straatbeeld. Blader of scrol nu echter door een willekeurig modemagazine of -site en het valt op dat het specifiek Deense merken zijn die populair zijn. Vorige week vond bijvoorbeeld de Copenhagen Fashion Week plaats en daar werd bijna evenveel over geschreven als over de modeweken in Parijs, Londen en New York. Terwijl die al veel langer meegaan en met merken als Chanel en Gucci uiteraard grotere namen op het programma hebben staan.
Toch zijn een aantal Deense merken erin geslaagd om zichzelf op de kaart te zetten, door opvallend genoeg net af te stappen van het eenvoudige en minimalistische. De plotse felle kleuren en prints wekten de interesse van de modemedia en bijgevolg ook die van de grote ketens, waardoor ze uit het niets bepaalden wat de vrouw (en man) op straat nu dragen. Ook bekende Deense influencers zoals Marie Jedig, Trine Kjær en Pernille Teisbaek ruilden hun zwarte en grijze kledij in voor kleurrijke ensembles en zagen hun aantal volgers op sociale media daardoor alleen maar toenemen.
Nog een oorzaak van de populariteit van Deense mode wordt toegeschreven aan prijs-kwaliteitsverhouding. Merken als Ganni en Baum und Pferdgarten mogen dan niet spotgoedkoop zijn, in vergelijking met vele andere high fashion labels zijn ze wél best betaalbaar. Ook de pasvorm van kledij van Deense makelij, speelt in hun voordeel. Waar mode van Italiaanse en Franse merken gebaseerd is op de bouw van de over het algemeen tengere Zuid-Europese vrouw, sluiten de Deense maten net goed aan bij de bouw van de Belgische vrouw.
7 merken uit Denemarken die je zeker moet kennen
1. Ganni
Ganni werd in 2000 opgericht en groeide al snel uit tot één van de coolste merken in de scene. Hun collecties zijn veelal erg kleurrijk en trendy, maar toch met een stoer tintje. Het merk heeft geen winkel in ons land, maar wel verschillende verkooppunten zoals Baby Beluga in Antwerpen en Numéro A in Gent.
Meer info: ganni.com.
2. Samsøe & Samsøe
Nog zo’n klepper van een naam is Samsøe & Samsøe. Dit merk werd opgericht in 1993 door de broers Klaus en Preben Samsøe en in 2000 overgenomen door Per Andersen en Peter Sextus Rasmussen. Het combineert Scandinavisch minimalisme met de trends van nu: gesofisticeerd, maar altijd draagbaar. Het heeft een winkel in Antwerpen en binnenkort ook eentje in Brussel.
Meer info: samsoe.com.
3. Wood Wood Copenhagen
Wood Wood Copenhagen zag het levenslicht in 2002 en is te herkennen aan de op streetwear geïnspireerde collecties. De kleding van het merk is niet heel erg elegant of sierlijk, maar wel sportief en vaak verrassend. Er zijn geen winkels in ons land, wel tal van verkooppunten zoals Rewind in Antwerpen en Gent.
Meer info: woodwood.com.
4. Henrik Vibskov
Wat meer avant garde kleding met architecturale vormen en duidelijke Japanse invloeden. De Deense ontwerper ontwerpt daarnaast ook meubels die hij verkoopt in zijn flagship store in Kopenhagen en New York. Er zijn geen verkooppunten in ons land, al verzendt de webshop gelukkig naar België.
Meer info: henrikvibskovboutique.com.
5. Mads Nørgaard
Toegankelijke mode waarbij veel wordt gewerkt met de basiskleuren zwart, grijs, wit en blauw. Al wordt er de laatste tijd meer aandacht besteed aan bloemen, felle kleuren en ook steeds meer duurzame materialen. Prijzen zijn bovendien erg betaalbaar. Mads Nørgaard heeft in België verschillende verkooppunten zoals MOOSE in the CITY en Garde-Robe National in Antwerpen.
Meer info: madsnorgaard.com.
6. Saks Potts
Saks Potts werd in 2013 opgestart door de Deense vriendinnen Barbara Potts en Cathrine Saks, beide amper 26 jaar oud. “Zoals wel vaker het geval is, zijn wij kleren beginnen ontwerpen die wij en onze vrienden wilden dragen maar niet konden vinden ergens anders,” vertelden de vriendinnen aan The Independent. Het merk combineert de ondertussen kenmerkende Deense jurken met print en felgekleurde (nep)bontjassen. Er zijn voorlopig nog geen verkooppunten in België, maar er is wel een webshop die naar heel Europa verzendt.
Meer info: sakspotts.com.
7. Baum und Pferdgarten
Baum und Pferdgarten werd opgericht in 1999 maar groeide pas de laatste jaren uit tot een gevestigde waarde in de modewereld. Hun silhouetten zijn speels en bevatten steeds verrassende details en prints. Wordt onder andere verkocht bij Enes Boutique en Baby Beluga in Antwerpen en bij A Suivre in Gent.
Meer info: baumundpferdgarten.com.
1 reactie
Chris Devlaeminck
Mode, steeds veranderend maar ook terugkerend, is enkel maar uitgevonden om mensen te doen consumeren.