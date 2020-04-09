Hilarisch: deze haarstyliste geeft haar vriend elke dag een ander iconisch kapsel Nele Annemans

17u04 0 Style Met kappers die gesloten zijn, zijn er heel wat mensen die momenteel zelf de schaar in hun haardos zetten. Maar hoe houden de echte haarstylistes zich bezig? Een kapster uit de Amerikaanse staat Atlanta vond alvast een geniale oplossing. “Om te oefenen” en “wegens te veel tijd” meet Heidi Oley haar vriend nu namelijk om de haverklap een nieuw bekend kapsel aan en die zien er op z’n zachts gezegd hilarisch uit.

Net zoals bij ons, moest Heidi Oley uit Atlanta door de coronamaatregelen de deuren van haar kapsalon sluiten. Maar stilzitten doet ze allerminst. Want meer dan de haardos van haar wederhelft, enkele online tutorials en een zee van tijd had de Amerikaanse kapster niet nodig om de verveling tijdens de lockdown tegen te gaan.

Normaal gezien heeft haar partner Geoffrey Clark zacht, schouderlang haar dat Heidi zelf als “goddelijk” beschrijft. Maar in vijf weken tijd, gewapend met een föhn en enkele haaraccessoires , heeft ze Geoffrey - een wel erg geduldig haarmodel - maar liefst twintig keer van een ander iconisch kapsel voorzien. “Het is niet omdat ik niet in mijn salon aan de slag kan, dat ik gestopt met kappen”, vertelt ze daarover op haar Instagrampagina.

Washington & Winehouse

Zo kroop hij op 21 maart in de huid van Cindy Lou Who uit ‘The Grinch’, inclusief opgerolde pony en verticale paardenstaart. Ietsje later was het de beurt aan voormalig Amerikaans president George Washington en ook het bekende kapsel van zangeres Amy Winehouse kon niet in het rijtje ontbreken.

“Ik had Heidi voorgesteld om mijn haar te gebruiken als ze iemand nodig had om op te oefenen. Daar heeft ze blijkbaar niet lang over moeten nadenken”, vertelt Geoffrey al lachend aan Fox News.

Elke look zou amper 10 tot 30 minuten in beslag nemen volgens Heidi. Bovendien maken ze hun eigen kostuums waarna ze gaan shooten in het nabijgelegen bos. Sinds de lockdown verkasten de twee zich immers naar hun houten chalet in Ellijay, Georgia om daar in alle rust deze periode te kunnen doorbrengen en dus de meest grappige kapsels uit te proberen.

Wij selecteerden alvast de meest geslaagde transformaties.

Geoffrey Clark als Cindy Lou Who uit ‘The Grinch’.

Geoffrey Clark als ex-president George Washington.

Geoffrey Clark als Amy Winehouse

Geoffrey Clark als viking

Geoffrey Clark als Post Malone

Geoffrey Clark als Joe Exotic

En als Audrey Hepburn in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

