Het ultieme mode-accessoire op New York Fashion Week? Een hond TVM

13 februari 2019

16u06

Bron: ELLE UK 0 Style De Amerikaanse ontwerpster Lela Rose heeft van haar modeshow voor de herfst/winter 2019-2020 op de modeweek in New York een heuse hondenshow gemaakt. Inclusief een jury, verschillende categorieën en een collectie bedoeld om je favoriete viervoeter in uit te laten.

Anno 2019 is het hele spektakel rond een modeshow belangrijker dan de kleren zelf. Een mooie collectie wordt namelijk niet zo massaal gedeeld op sociale media en net daar lijken ontwerpers naarstig naar op zoek. Lela Rose heeft dat in ieder geval goed begrepen, want zij maakte van haar modeshow op de zesde dag van New York Fashion Week een hondenshow genaamd ‘Roseminster Dog Show’.

De modellen liepen over de catwalk in warme mantels en sjaals, donkergroene en karamelkleurige tinten voerden de boventoon en de schoenen hadden slechts een klein hakje. Ideaal dus voor een wandeling met je hond. Aan hun zijde hadden ze allemaal een hond lopen, zowel poedels als dalmatiërs en pitbulls. Aan het einde van de show namen de modellen met hun viervoeter plaats op een podium, waarna ze een score kregen van de jury.

“Ik ben meer dan een gewone hondenliefhebber,” aldus de ontwerpster aan de Britse ELLE. “Je zult mij bijna nooit zonder Bobbin, een Noorse terriër, buiten zien komen. Zelfs naar etentjes neem ik hem mee. Het zat er dus wel aan te komen dat ik ooit eens een collectie zou ontwerpen geïnspireerd op hen”.