Hét mode-item van het moment: de 15 mooiste salopettes Nele Annemans

11 mei 2020

13u48 0 Style De salopette is al een tijdje aan een comeback bezig. En laat zo’n tuinbroek nu ook het perfecte kledingstuk zijn om stijlvol én comfortabel de lockdown in door te brengen. Wij selecteerden onze favorieten.

De salopette is het mode-item du moment. Dat bewijst onder andere het Britse mode-icoon Alexa Chung. Op haar Instagrampagina poseert ze sinds de coronamaatregelen regelmatig in haar lievelingstuinbroek. De salopette is dan ook een van de meest comfortabele outfits om van thuis uit te werken, terwijl je toch modieus voor de dag komt tijdens je videocalls.

De tekst gaat verder onder de foto’s.

Ook fijn: je kan een salopette eindeloos combineren. Met een lichte top op een mooie lentedag, of met een wollen trui als de zon het laat afweten. Daarnaast is hij al lang niet meer alleen beschikbaar in blauwe denim, maar bestaat hij in allerlei verschillende stoffen, kleuren, vormen en maten. Dit zijn onze favorieten.

Mooi monochroom

Van links naar rechts:

Salopette in mosterdgeel van Monki, 50 euro, online te koop.

Salopette in mintgroen van Carhartt, 139,95 euro, online te koop.

Salopette in bordeaux van Twintip, nu voor 35,95 euro i.p.v. 39,99 euro, online te koop.

Salopette in leerlook van Zara, 49,95 euro, online te koop.

Witte salopette van Urban Outfitters, nu voor 62,95 euro i.p.v. 89,95 euro, online te koop.

Met een pittig printje

Van links naar rechts:

Salopette met bloemenmotief van RVCA, nu voor 51,95 euro i.p.v. 79,95 euro, online te koop.

Salopette met zebramotief van Obey Clothing, 109,95 euro, online te koop.

Salopette met slangenprint van Missguided, nu voor 58,49 euro i.p.v. 64,99 euro, online te koop.

Blauwe salopette met witte strepen van American Eagle, nu voor 71,95 euro i.p.v. 84,95 euro, online te koop.

Salopette met lijntjesmotief van Marc O’Polo, nu voor 125,95 euro i.p.v. 139,95 euro, online te koop.

Net even anders: salopettejurken

Salopettejurk in mintgroen van Zara, 49,95 euro, online te koop.

Salopettejurk in kaki van Tommy Hilfiger, 119 euro, online te koop.

Witte salopettejurk van Levi’s, 99,95 euro, online te koop.

Salopettejurk in mosterdgeel van Noisy May, nu voor 39,99 euro i.p.v. 23,99 euro, online te koop.

Salopettejurk in bordeaux van Calvin Klein, nu voor 80,95 euro i.p.v. 89,95 euro, online te koop.