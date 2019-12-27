Het kapsel van 2019 was overduidelijk de ‘bob’ TVM

14u09 0 Style Het bob-kapsel veroverde in 2019 de harten van menig sterren in Hollywood. Zowel de strakke jarentachtigbob, als de meer rommelige variant die wat nonchalanter overkomt. Het is dan ook een kapsel dat haast iédereen staat en de snit op kaaklengte zorgt er bovendien voor dat je gezicht visueel slanker oogt.

Zangeres Selena Gomez, actrices Millie Bobby Brown en Jessica Alba, reality-sterren Kylie Jenner en Khloe Kardashian; het lijstje sterren dat in 2019 voor een korte bob koos, is schier oneindig. Het voordeel is dat het weinig onderhoud vraagt, want eens de bob uitgegroeid is, krijg je dat andere hippe kapsel: de lob (de lange bob tot net onder de schouders). Een ander voordeel is dat het zoals eerder gezegd de meeste gezichten flatteert. Het maakt een rond gelaat langer, maar staat ook bij een ovaal gezicht. Je kan het ook dragen als je een lang, slank gezicht hebt, maar dan kun je best de punten naar binnen doen krullen met een stijltang. Dit voorkomt dat de lengte je gezicht nog langer doet lijken.

Zo draag je het: wie houdt van dat nonchalante net-uit-bedeffect maar zelf eerder steil haar heeft, kan er met een krultang eenvoudig wat slag in krijgen. Daar zijn amper een vijftal krullen voor nodig en eventueel wat sea salt spray. Valt je haar snel plat, dan is dat opgelost met een beetje volumemousse of een volumepoeder. Wie meer fan is van die elegante oude Hollywoodstijl, kan er snel overgaan met een stijltang en afwerken met een een olie als finishing touch.

Doe hieronder alvast wat inspiratie op:

