Het einde van een tijdperk: Alexa Chung neemt afscheid van haar iconische bob Nele Annemans

10 oktober 2018

14u21

Bron: Byrdie 0 Style Voor zolang we ons al kunnen herinneren, nemen we een foto van Alexa Chungs warrige bob mee naar de kapper. Maar aan dat tijdperk komt nu een einde. Voortaan gaat het model immers met lange, weelderige lokken door het leven.

De diepbruine kleur met vleugje karamelblond, de perfect golvende korte bob, de feilloze middenscheiding met bijhorend gordijneneffect, en dat allemaal alsof ze net uit bed stapt: ja, we moeten het toegeven, we zijn al jaren geobsedeerd door de haardos van Alexa Chung. Haar warrige bob is dan ook een van de meest gevraagde coupes bij de kapper. Maar daar komt nu verandering in. Want hoewel ze al een tijdje met een iets langere snit te zien is, valt de lengte nu pas écht op. Zo zei het Britse model voorgoed vaarwel tegen haar iconische bob en liet ze haar weelderige haardos zo'n 10 à 15 centimeter groeien. Wij selecteerden alvast wat inspiratiekiekjes voor bij je volgende kappersbezoek.

Toch net een bob laten knippen? Niet getreurd. Wij spotten onlangs dat 'glass hair' momenteel dé kapseltrend van menige andere celebrity en op Instagram. Volg dus vooral waar jij zin in hebt!