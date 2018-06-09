Het bloempotkapsel is terug van weggeweest

Style We hebben er lang grapjes over gemaakt, maar het bloempotkapsel is wel degelijk terug van weggeweest. Voor de onwetenden: het gaat om een coupe waarbij de haren rondom kortgeknipt worden, alsof iemand een bloempot op het hoofd heeft gezet en alle uitstekende haren heeft afgeknipt. Zoals Jommeke of Spock uit Star Trek. We spotten het onder andere op de catwalk bij Haider Ackermann en Gucci.

Ooit was het bloempotkapsel razend populair. Muzikale legendes als The Beatles en de Ramones introduceerden het bij het grote publiek en het was tijdlang een van de meest gevraagde kapsels bij kappers. Zoals dat gaat met trends, werd de haarstijl de laatste jaren net verafschuwd. Wie er toch mee buitenkwam, werd stiekem zelfs een beetje bespot. Maar nu maakt de coupe dus een comeback.

Weliswaar wel een geüpdatet variant van de bloempot. Met opgeschoren zijkanten - milimeterkort aan de onderkant, steeds langer naar boven toe – en toffe kleurtjes, komt het bloempotkapsel 2.0 net helemaal niet meer ouderwets over. Zowel vrouwen als mannen kiezen er anno 2018 weer voor trouwens. Een aantal voorbeelden ter inspiratie: 

Flashback Friday. @j_l_k_ 2011 Shot by @jeffreyvanhoutte published in our very first ‘ Hair by van Loenhout ‘ book. #pascalvanloenhoutantwerp #styleoverfashion #bowlcut #timeless #minimalism #love_kevin_murphy #perfectionkills

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@pascalvanloenhout) op

Ladies and gentlemen we have a winner! So many great things to like about this fantastic #bowlcut by up and coming talent @jadefreeman. From the gorgeous colour to the incredible volume we love it all. Assisting Jade were her talented friends @jadedeanebrett 💄, @fionaquinnphotographer 📸, and @aartonstandrew. So Good!😍👏 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutsarebackbaby

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Thibauty knitwear t-shirt 100% cotton made in Portugal available in-store and online #arteantwerp

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@arteantwerp) op

An absolutely beautiful #bowlcut on an incredibly beautiful woman 😍. This amazing cut and colour by the talented @annacofone won&#39;t be making anyone feel blue anytime soon. The lovely @awengofficial looks like a #bowlcutangel in this style. Utterly fantastic work!❤️ #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutbeauty #bowlcutsarebackbaby

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

The epitome of #bowlcutbeauty? If it&#39;s not then it&#39;s right up there. The #bowlcutbeat just keeps on going on thanks to the talented @nickberardi and his equally talented collaborator @mizzj_at_play. His gorgeous #bowlcut will undoubtedly be an inspiration to many. We most certainly are in awe.🙏❤️👏👏 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutsarebackbaby

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

So good!! @tomme_boy takes the #bowlcut theme and steps it up several notches with this extremely fresh cut. Love that amazing fade and blended line. Excellent work!!👏 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutfade #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutrevolution #androgynoushaircut #bowlcutsarebackbaby

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

