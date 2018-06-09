Het bloempotkapsel is terug van weggeweest
Ooit was het bloempotkapsel razend populair. Muzikale legendes als The Beatles en de Ramones introduceerden het bij het grote publiek en het was tijdlang een van de meest gevraagde kapsels bij kappers. Zoals dat gaat met trends, werd de haarstijl de laatste jaren net verafschuwd. Wie er toch mee buitenkwam, werd stiekem zelfs een beetje bespot. Maar nu maakt de coupe dus een comeback.
Weliswaar wel een geüpdatet variant van de bloempot. Met opgeschoren zijkanten - milimeterkort aan de onderkant, steeds langer naar boven toe – en toffe kleurtjes, komt het bloempotkapsel 2.0 net helemaal niet meer ouderwets over. Zowel vrouwen als mannen kiezen er anno 2018 weer voor trouwens. Een aantal voorbeelden ter inspiratie:
Ladies and gentlemen we have a winner! So many great things to like about this fantastic #bowlcut by up and coming talent @jadefreeman. From the gorgeous colour to the incredible volume we love it all. Assisting Jade were her talented friends @jadedeanebrett 💄, @fionaquinnphotographer 📸, and @aartonstandrew. So Good!😍👏 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutsarebackbaby
An absolutely beautiful #bowlcut on an incredibly beautiful woman 😍. This amazing cut and colour by the talented @annacofone won't be making anyone feel blue anytime soon. The lovely @awengofficial looks like a #bowlcutangel in this style. Utterly fantastic work!❤️ #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutbeauty #bowlcutsarebackbaby
The epitome of #bowlcutbeauty? If it's not then it's right up there. The #bowlcutbeat just keeps on going on thanks to the talented @nickberardi and his equally talented collaborator @mizzj_at_play. His gorgeous #bowlcut will undoubtedly be an inspiration to many. We most certainly are in awe.🙏❤️👏👏 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutsarebackbaby
