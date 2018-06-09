Het bloempotkapsel is terug van weggeweest TVM

09 juni 2018

12u59 0 Style We hebben er lang grapjes over gemaakt, maar het bloempotkapsel is wel degelijk terug van weggeweest. Voor de onwetenden: het gaat om een coupe waarbij de haren rondom kortgeknipt worden, alsof iemand een bloempot op het hoofd heeft gezet en alle uitstekende haren heeft afgeknipt. Zoals Jommeke of Spock uit Star Trek. We spotten het onder andere op de catwalk bij Haider Ackermann en Gucci.

Ooit was het bloempotkapsel razend populair. Muzikale legendes als The Beatles en de Ramones introduceerden het bij het grote publiek en het was tijdlang een van de meest gevraagde kapsels bij kappers. Zoals dat gaat met trends, werd de haarstijl de laatste jaren net verafschuwd. Wie er toch mee buitenkwam, werd stiekem zelfs een beetje bespot. Maar nu maakt de coupe dus een comeback.

Weliswaar wel een geüpdatet variant van de bloempot. Met opgeschoren zijkanten - milimeterkort aan de onderkant, steeds langer naar boven toe – en toffe kleurtjes, komt het bloempotkapsel 2.0 net helemaal niet meer ouderwets over. Zowel vrouwen als mannen kiezen er anno 2018 weer voor trouwens. Een aantal voorbeelden ter inspiratie:

Thibauty knitwear t-shirt 100% cotton made in Portugal available in-store and online #arteantwerp Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@arteantwerp) op 21 mrt 2018 om 22:10 CET

So good!! @tomme_boy takes the #bowlcut theme and steps it up several notches with this extremely fresh cut. Love that amazing fade and blended line. Excellent work!!👏 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutfade #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutrevolution #androgynoushaircut #bowlcutsarebackbaby Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op 07 mei 2018 om 21:36 CEST