Hermès wil volgend jaar een eerste cosmeticalijn lanceren Liesbeth De Corte

23 maart 2019

10u01 0 Style Hermès richt z’n pijlen op de beautywereld. Het Franse luxelabel is van plan om een eerste cosmeticalijn op de markt te brengen. Dat maakt het modevakblad Business of Fashion bekend.

De aankondiging volgt op het nieuws dat de omzet in 2018 met 10,4% was gestegen, tot bijna € 6 miljard. De luxegroep zit met andere woorden niet stil en gaat duidelijk op zoek naar nog nieuwe groeimogelijkheden. “Met de nieuwe producten willen we uiteraard zoveel mogelijk mensen bereiken”, geeft ceo Axel Dumas toe. “Maar we zijn van plan om het voorzichtig en rustig aan te pakken. De beautywereld zit vol sterke spelers en wij moeten onze plaats nog vinden. En ja, dat is spannend. Het is een nieuwe activiteit, dat houdt altijd risico’s in.”

De nieuwe lijn zal bestaan uit cosmetica en huidverzorgingsproducten. Toch is het niet de eerste stap in het beautylandschap, want sinds de jaren 30 maakt Hermès al parfum.

Alle producten zullen ontwikkeld worden door het label zelf. De productie wordt uitbesteed aan derden, die zich vooral bevinden Frankrijk en Italië. Tegen 2020 moet de collectie in de winkels liggen.